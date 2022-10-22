Read full article on original website
Related
🏈 FHSU's Brandt named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defensive back Sam Brandt was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday (Oct. 24), presented by Mammoth Sports Construction. He was instrumental in Fort Hays State picking up a 27-14 win over Central Missouri this past Saturday in Hays.
⚽ Tiger women battle through wind and Lopers in regular season finale
HAYS, Kan. - The 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 1-0 on Sunday. The 50 mph wind gusts made it difficult for both squads to move the ball efficiently, but the Tigers were able to find the net in the second half with the wind at their back. FHSU finishes the regular season 10-1-7 overall, 5-1-5 in the MIAA, while UNK finishes 0-15-3 overall and 0-9-2 in the MIAA.
⚽ Tiger women earn No. 4 seed for MIAA Tournament, host UCO Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team will be the No. 4 seed in the 2022 MIAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament. The opening round of the tournament will be on Sunday, October 30, followed by the semifinals and finals on November 4 and 6 at the campus site of the highest seed remaining following the opening round.
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Sam Brandt and offensive lineman Riley Setlik talked with the media Tuesday before they travel to Emporia Saturday to take on Emporia State.
Goodland, St. Francis businesses earn state honors
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Salina-based Vortex Global has won the 2022 Governor’s Award of Excellence and Textron Aviation in Wichita earned the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. Businesses and individuals from across the state were honored Thursday night for outstanding contributions to Kansas communities and the state’s economy at the Kansas Department of Commerce’s 2022 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards ceremony.
Hays, Sheridan County among road construction grant recipients
WICHITA — Gov. Laura Kelly joined the Kansas Department of Transportation last week to announce that more than $11 million will be awarded to 14 transportation construction projects as part of the Fall 2022 Cost Share Program.With these grants, more than $114 million in state funding has been invested in over130 Kansas communities through the Cost Share program since it was founded in 2019.
Inaugural Founders’ Week events scheduled at NCK Tech
BELOIT — NCK Tech Foundation has announced its inaugural Founders’ Week at NCK Tech. In 1963, a group of Trailblazers envisioned the need for a local technical education institution, and with their guidance and tenacity, NCK Tech was the first technical college established in the State of Kansas in 1964.
ksal.com
New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina
Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
After record weekend heat, mercury will drop this week in NW Kan.
A record high temperature was set for the second straight day Sunday in Hays. The K-State Ag Research Center reported a high of 91 degrees Sunday, tying the record set in 1921. A new record high of 90 was set Saturday. After Sunday's strong front, which produced wind gusts of...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. man found safe
CLAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Clay Center man. The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Bulk is believed to have left his home...
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
Hays school district receives Kansans Can Star recognitions
The Hays school district received several awards under the Kansans Can Star Recognition. These recognitions are based on state accreditation standards. USD 489 was honored with a silver award for post-secondary effectiveness and social emotional growth, a bronze award for kindergarten readiness and a copper award for academic preparedness for post-secondary education.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 24, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and player guest Pat Kelly from Monday, October 22, 2022. Tiger Talk airs on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) at noon live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
🎙 Hays Arts Center features 3 exhibits, including ceramics, multi-media art
The Hays Art Center is featuring three exhibits now through Nov. 22. "Intuitive" features the work of former Fort Hays State University art instructor Kathleen Kuchar and Ron Michael, FHSU grad and director of the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg. Meder said she thought the energy and process...
Feedback meeting set on Hays high, middle school rebranding
Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Record Saturday, followed by red flag warning Sunday
After a record-setting Saturday, Ellis County and most of western Kansas is under a high wind advisory and red flag warning on Sunday. The K-State Ag Research Center in Hays said the 90-degree high reached on Saturday was a record high for the date. A strong front entering western Kansas...
ksal.com
Two Skimming Devices Found
Two card skimming devices have been found in the last three days at the Flying J Travel Center on N. Ohio. On the 21st of October the Salina Police Departmet was notified of a card skimmer being found inside pump 25. There is an alarm system on the pump that was triggered and when an employee went to check it out, they found the device. On the same day an individual described as a “short white man, with grey hair and a grey goatee” entered the store at approxamately 1:40 P.M. asking for power to be turned back on to pump 25. An employee told the man that the store was investigating a skimming divice on the pump so the man left without purchasing any fuel.
Ellis Co. jobless rate falls below 2 percent in September
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
tigermedianet.com
Local farmers, Hays community members make 1,700 lbs. of sauerkraut
Local farmer Mike Brull has been holding parties out on his family’s land for the past six years, where “the good ole boys” and company get together to mass-produce sauerkraut. All 1,700 pounds of cabbage in this year’s batch was transported from St. Libory, Neb., a town...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0