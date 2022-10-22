ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
Lebanon-Express

Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'

Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
klcc.org

Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
EUGENE, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Salem, OR

Perched in the heart of Willamette Valley, Oregon, Salem is a popular travel destination in the Pacific Northwest region. As the state capital of Oregon, Salem has a lot to be proud of. This city is also home to plenty of attractions and exciting activities, making it an idyllic city...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course

Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
opb.org

Oregonians break to practice response to seismic quakes

Schools, offices, and individuals across the state engaged in what’s called The Great Oregon ShakeOut Thursday. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on how a Eugene school performed the annual drill. Inside Mary Kuhl’s 4th grade classroom at McCornack Elementary, a couple of dozen youngsters paused as an announcement came...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats

As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
californiaexaminer.net

60 Fatal Collisions Created Pandemonium Wednesday On Foggy Interstate 5 In Eugene

What caused dozens of vehicles to collide on Wednesday’s foggy Interstate 5, killing two drivers eight miles apart and blocking down portions of the southbound road for much of the day, is still a mystery to police. The “pieces are still being put together,” as Oregon State Police Captain...
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary

High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy