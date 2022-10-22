Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
kykn.com
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Salem, OR
Perched in the heart of Willamette Valley, Oregon, Salem is a popular travel destination in the Pacific Northwest region. As the state capital of Oregon, Salem has a lot to be proud of. This city is also home to plenty of attractions and exciting activities, making it an idyllic city...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
The Oregonian
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
opb.org
Oregonians break to practice response to seismic quakes
Schools, offices, and individuals across the state engaged in what’s called The Great Oregon ShakeOut Thursday. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on how a Eugene school performed the annual drill. Inside Mary Kuhl’s 4th grade classroom at McCornack Elementary, a couple of dozen youngsters paused as an announcement came...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
KCBY
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
CBS News
Record crowds expected in Salem ahead of Halloween
The mayor of Salem is encouraging people to take public transportation. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
KOIN 6 News
Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
yachatsnews.com
Real market property values in Lincoln County jump 24 percent, but most property tax bills will see a 3-5 percent increase
The Lincoln County assessor has put into cold, hard figures what anyone who owns or is looking for real estate is thinking about property values. The market value of real estate – especially single-family homes – in Lincoln County increased a whopping 24 percent in 2022 – double the increase from 2021.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
californiaexaminer.net
60 Fatal Collisions Created Pandemonium Wednesday On Foggy Interstate 5 In Eugene
What caused dozens of vehicles to collide on Wednesday’s foggy Interstate 5, killing two drivers eight miles apart and blocking down portions of the southbound road for much of the day, is still a mystery to police. The “pieces are still being put together,” as Oregon State Police Captain...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
The Newberg Graphic
Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
