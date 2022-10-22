Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Extend Streak to Three Saturday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock capped off a perfect week with a 3-2 win over Southern Indiana at the Jack Stephens Center Saturday afternoon. The win, the third in a row for the Trojans, wasn't easy and wasn't pretty. Little Rock (7-18, 4-8 Ohio Valley) corrected its serving woes from Friday with five aces and registered 16 total team blocks, but was out-hit, .140 to .051. Set scores were 31-29, 25-17, 11-25, 18-25 and 15-10. Zanobia Willis hit a match-leading .538 with eight kills and added five blocks; she was one of four Trojans with at least a handful of blocks in the match. Daria Burrows led the Trojan offense with 12 kills.
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Looks to Close Out Regular Season Strong Against Tennessee Tech
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Trojans will finish out their regular season by hosting the Golden Eagles this Sunday at the Coleman Sports Complex. Little Rock leads, 3-0 | Last Game: Little Rock won, 2-1, on 8/21/2015 in Cookeville, Tenn. | Streak: Won 3. Three Things to Know:. 1....
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Swimming and Diving Claim Third at MVC Showcase
LITTLE ROCK – At the conclusion of the dual-site Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Showcase, the Little Rock swimming and diving team finished third at the south location of the conference, besting Evansville by nearly 150 points. It marks the first time the Trojans have topped the Aces mid-season since 2016 and the first in a multi-day meet since the 2019 MVC Championships.
lrtrojans.com
Two Goals Lead to Draw Versus Tennessee Tech
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Forward Bronte Peel scored in a third straight match on Sunday, this time in the 86th minute to knot the game at 2-2. The game would remain tied through full time as the Trojans played the Ohio Valley Conference Regular Season Champion Tennessee Tech to a 2-2 draw on Sunday at the Coleman Sports Complex.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Bryant holds on to top Cabot in front of capacity crowd
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — Just like they’ve done for the past 49 games against in-state opponents, the Bryant Hornets made the plays when it counted and put themselves in the driver’s seat for another 7A-Central Conference championship. The No. 1-ranked Hornets ...
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
tinybeans.com
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The motorcyclist, who investigators say had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, was quickly engulfed in flames after officers tasered him and he fell to the ground.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway
The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
onlyinark.com
Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café
As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
Comments / 0