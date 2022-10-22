ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Extend Streak to Three Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock capped off a perfect week with a 3-2 win over Southern Indiana at the Jack Stephens Center Saturday afternoon. The win, the third in a row for the Trojans, wasn't easy and wasn't pretty. Little Rock (7-18, 4-8 Ohio Valley) corrected its serving woes from Friday with five aces and registered 16 total team blocks, but was out-hit, .140 to .051. Set scores were 31-29, 25-17, 11-25, 18-25 and 15-10. Zanobia Willis hit a match-leading .538 with eight kills and added five blocks; she was one of four Trojans with at least a handful of blocks in the match. Daria Burrows led the Trojan offense with 12 kills.
lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Swimming and Diving Claim Third at MVC Showcase

LITTLE ROCK – At the conclusion of the dual-site Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Showcase, the Little Rock swimming and diving team finished third at the south location of the conference, besting Evansville by nearly 150 points. It marks the first time the Trojans have topped the Aces mid-season since 2016 and the first in a multi-day meet since the 2019 MVC Championships.
lrtrojans.com

Two Goals Lead to Draw Versus Tennessee Tech

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Forward Bronte Peel scored in a third straight match on Sunday, this time in the 86th minute to knot the game at 2-2. The game would remain tied through full time as the Trojans played the Ohio Valley Conference Regular Season Champion Tennessee Tech to a 2-2 draw on Sunday at the Coleman Sports Complex.
Scorebook Live

Bryant holds on to top Cabot in front of capacity crowd

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Jimmy Jones  BRYANT — Just like they’ve done for the past 49 games against in-state opponents, the Bryant Hornets made the plays when it counted and put themselves in the driver’s seat for another 7A-Central Conference championship.  The No. 1-ranked Hornets ...
tinybeans.com

These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit

Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
KATV

UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
THV11

I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway

The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
onlyinark.com

Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café

As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
