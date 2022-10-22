LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock capped off a perfect week with a 3-2 win over Southern Indiana at the Jack Stephens Center Saturday afternoon. The win, the third in a row for the Trojans, wasn't easy and wasn't pretty. Little Rock (7-18, 4-8 Ohio Valley) corrected its serving woes from Friday with five aces and registered 16 total team blocks, but was out-hit, .140 to .051. Set scores were 31-29, 25-17, 11-25, 18-25 and 15-10. Zanobia Willis hit a match-leading .538 with eight kills and added five blocks; she was one of four Trojans with at least a handful of blocks in the match. Daria Burrows led the Trojan offense with 12 kills.

