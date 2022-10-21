Read full article on original website
Saturday’s Scores
HS scores 10/21: Poky earns district crown, Highland routs Thunder Ridge for title
FOOTBALL Pocatello 31, Century 7 Thunder earn the 4A District 5 title, securing a home playoff game. Highland 44, Thunder Ridge 26 Rams earn the 5A District 5/6 championship. ...
Prep roundup: Central Valley, Mead slowpitch qualify for state; Ridgeline football beats Davis on the road
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Chiawana 17, Central Valley 4: Mattilee Woolf went 4 for 4 with three runs batted in Saturday and the top-seeded Riverhawks (19-1) beat the visiting Bears in the District 8 4A championship game at Pasco Sporting Complex.
Friday Night Football 2022 Week 8 Part 1
News 10's Carmine Gemei, Tyler Myerly, Tiffany Olin and JD Kurman bring us highlights, scores and stories from Week 8 of high school football!. 3A #1 Cascade Christian at St. Mary's in the Holy Bowl. Roseburg at South Medford. North Medford at McNary. Grants Pass at 6A #2 Sheldon.
Oregon high school volleyball 2022 state tournament brackets
Check out the scores and schedule for all classifications of the 2022 Oregon high school volleyball state tournaments. We've got brackets. Volleyball is the first sport to reach its postseason this fall for Oregon high school sports, and the brackets for Class 6A, 3A and 1A were finalized Saturday night, Oct. 22. Class 5A and 2A will come Tuesday, Oct. 25 and so will 4A after the play-in games are played Tuesday. You can see all the brackets laid out here on the OSAA website and you can keep tabs on all the happenings around the state by following along...
Landon Taylor late punt return TD lifts Clarkston over Shadle Park for at least share of GSL 2A title
This late in the football season, every game has significant meaning. On Saturday, Shadle Park knew what was at stake: Win and get crowned as the Greater Spokane League 2A champion – and receive a bye past the crossover round and qualify for state. Clarkston had other things in...
2022 Washington High-Lite: Event Recap
Words by Troy Hopwood (@troy_on_trails), photos by Shawn Pedersen (@speders) and Troy Hopwood. October 1st, 2022, was the inaugural grand depart for a new route called the Washington High-Lite. Twenty-three hearty souls lined up in Cle Elum, Washington, to take on the unknown that comes with a new route. Washington weather in early October is usually pretty nice, though it can be a bit cool. But, this year, the weather has been spectacular, with temperatures in the low 80s expected for the entire route.
