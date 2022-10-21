Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
LUPIN ZERO Anime Revealed for December Debut
It’s time to go back to where it all began, because a new LUPIN ZERO anime has been announced as an exploration of the famed thief’s origin story. The main staff has been revealed for the six-episode streaming anime, the world premiere of which HIDIVE plans to screen at this year’s Anime NYC convention.
otakuusamagazine.com
Arknights: PRELUDE TO DAWN Anime Goes All Out in New Trailer
The Fall 2022 anime season may be full as it is, but there’s another big show on the way at the end of the month. In fact, Arknights: PRELUDE TO DAWN is scheduled to premiere at the end of this very week, with the adaptation of HyperGryph’s mobile game to launch on Crunchyroll starting October 28. In the meantime, an exciting new trailer is here ahead of the debut.
otakuusamagazine.com
Lonely Castle in the Mirror Anime Film Reveals New Cast Member
Back in July we caught a fresh trailer for the Lonely Castle in the Mirror anime film, which adapts the novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura. Now we have a new cast addition via the official website, which has revealed Mana Ashida as the voice for a mysterious, wolf mask-wearing girl named Okami-sama. She gathers protagonist Kokoro and the rest of the seven junior high school students in the titular castle in the mirror and holds the key to the mysteries behind it all.
otakuusamagazine.com
Get Ready for Demon Slayer’s Super Kabuki II Adaptation
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is no stranger to the stage, and it’s about to get another go in the spotlight thanks to the Super Kabuki II project. The aim of said project is to fuse modern subjects and technology with traditional Japanese theater, which sounds like the perfect excuse to bring Tanjiro and the rest of the cast to life in a new way.
otakuusamagazine.com
Vinland Saga Season 2 Drops Intense New Trailer with Opening Theme Song
The second season of the Vinland Saga anime is being released on January 9, and a trailer for it has dropped. In it you can hear part of the opening theme song “River” being performed by Anonymouz. In Japan, the anime will play on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gifu...
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
otakuusamagazine.com
Ecchi Manga World’s End Harem Prepares to Kick Off Final Arc
The World’s End Harem manga by LINK and Kotaro Shono is officially kicking off the beginning of the end. According to the official Twitter account, the series is getting ready to start its final arc on Shueisha’s Jump+ website on December 4. Ahead of that, World’s End Harem...
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Comments / 0