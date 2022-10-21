Back in July we caught a fresh trailer for the Lonely Castle in the Mirror anime film, which adapts the novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura. Now we have a new cast addition via the official website, which has revealed Mana Ashida as the voice for a mysterious, wolf mask-wearing girl named Okami-sama. She gathers protagonist Kokoro and the rest of the seven junior high school students in the titular castle in the mirror and holds the key to the mysteries behind it all.

1 DAY AGO