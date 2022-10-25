ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rock bottom: Unpacking the perplexing appeal of Dwayne Johnson

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRVjr_0iidBIL300

Dwayne Johnson wasn’t always a rock. It was shortly into his career as a WWE (then WWF) wrestler that the actor adopted his famous sobriquet, having initially been named “Rocky Maivia” – a combination of his father and grandfather’s wrestling names. But “The Rock” has always seemed like a suitable aptronym. He’s hard, yes. Chiselled, sure. “Rock” might even conjure some sense of natural majesty – like a great cliff face, perhaps. But when have rocks ever been fun ?

The man many tip as a legitimate contender for future US president – in the pop culture mould of Ronald Reagan or Donald Trump – is now starring in what could be his highest-profile film role to date. In the DC Comics adaptation Black Adam , Johnson plays a fearsome antihero, a gnarlier, kill-happy Superman. It’s already been savaged by reviewers – The Independent ’s Clarisse Loughrey dubbed it “bewildering” and “stubbornly monotonous” – but the strength of Johnson’s personal brand meant the film has already proven a box office hit . It’s hard not to look at The Rock, though, and be slightly baffled by the magnitude of his success. How did this man with no real ability to sell a line reading, who is just a few kilograms shy of looking like a circus strongman, manage to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet?

It wasn’t always this way. After being raised in the sweat and bluster of professional wrestling, The Rock tumbled somewhat awkwardly into the world of Hollywood, making his debut in the Brendan Fraser action flick The Mummy Returns in 2001. While he found steady work over the next decade, Johnson struggled to whittle his outsized wrestling persona into something more suited to the idiosyncrasies of cinema. There were the garish CGI sludge-fests ( The Scorpion King ; Doom ). The lazy action movies ( Walking Tall ). The schlocky family comedies ( The Game Plan ). In the WWE, The Rock had been white marble. In Hollywood, his career was sediment.

And yet, at some point, the narrative changed. Johnson may not have been a great actor, but he slowly became a bona fide movie star. Starting with his role in Fast Five , he began to be seen as a major box office draw. Through films like Central Intelligence , San Andreas and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – releases that were widely seen but left no lasting cultural footprint – he transformed himself into one of the world’s most bankable stars.

In each of the five years leading up to the pandemic, Johnson was either the highest or second-highest-paid actor in the world, earning an estimated total of $430.4m. But while he was winning over the hearts of the public, he has never been embraced by the critical community, even to the extent that other WWE alumni like Dave Bautista or John Cena have (in films such as Blade Runner 2049 or Blockers ). Recent films like Jungle Cruise and Netflix’s Red Notice have showcased the worst of the 50-year-old actor’s foibles; they are high-budget dross, through and through.

So what is behind Johnson’s appeal? While few outside of the WWE fandom would ever describe The Rock as funny – if wrestling one-liners and “jabroni” insults are your thing, I suppose he’s basically Oscar Wilde – he has also done well to take on projects that allow him to gently poke fun at himself. From a voice role in Disney’s hit animated musical Moana to a cameo in Stephen Merchant’s Fighting With My Family , he has judiciously picked at the cracks in his all-action persona.

“Obviously he’s kind of superhuman in stature and looks and charisma and all those things, but he has an innate ability to always laugh at himself,” his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds told Vanity Fair . “And that, in and of itself, is a superpower, you know? That’s always been the thing that I think really allows people in.” Self-parody will only go so far, mind you. Reports of contractual clauses preventing him from losing fights on screen suggest he’s not quite ready to throw his brand – or ego – entirely to the wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTPUY_0iidBIL300

For another thing, Johnson has remained unusually apolitical, eschewing both the standard-order Hollywood liberalism that likely would have alienated much of his OG wrestling fanbase, as well as the reactionary Republicanism that can push hitherto successful actors into de facto pariahdom. Earlier this year, he dipped his toe in political controversy by appearing to voice support for polarising podcaster-bro Joe Rogan, only to walk it back, describing it as a “learning moment”.

Of course, the big thing Johnson has going for him – the big thing he has always had going for him – is his body. There are disadvantages to being a human tank, of course. In terms of acting, it puts a pretty huge limitation on the types of roles you can credibly play. He looks like no normal person looks. But for action films, this can often be a boon.

More than this, though, his musclebound body is actually key to his whole persona. Johnson has, however cynically, cultivated a reputation as a hard worker, someone who’s disciplined and professional. There are, of course, occasional gaps in this facade, such as his public, mud-slinging feud with Vin Diesel . (Diesel is another hardman actor who could more or less double for The Rock on paper, but, lacking Johnson’s shrewd likeability, has failed to escape the confines of the Fast and Furious circuit.) The proof of Johnson’s fundamental discipline, however, is there for everyone to see. His up-and-at-’em grindset is manifest in every bulge of bicep, every flex of pec. In this way, the usual artifice that surrounds actors is dispensed with. He cannot hide who he is – not without a very, very baggy shirt at least.

Of course, this sort of reasoning can only get you so far. To some extent, The Rock phenomenon cannot be explained. I suppose it speaks to the fundamental subjectivity of art: while some may find him wooden and guileless, others see a generationally charismatic action star. No one’s right, and no one’s wrong – but, as they say, money talks. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson, money simply won’t shut up.

‘Black Adam’ is out in cinemas now

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
hotnewhiphop.com

Marvel Shares Trailer For “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special”

Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”. Marvel has shared the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon.
thedigitalfix.com

Sorry Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson, killing villains is dumb

For as long as I’ve been a fan of comic books and superhero movies, I’ve hated the argument that heroes should kill their enemies. So when Dwayne Johnson was all over the trades claiming his new DC movie Black Adam was different from other films in the genre because the titular anti-hero wasn’t afraid to turn bad guys into corpses, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes.
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ prophecy, explained

Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series concluded its first season on Sunday (24 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the new...
GamesRadar

Black Adam vs. Superman is "definitely not the next step," says Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam vs. Superman isn't going to be the next thing that happens in the DCEU, according to Dwayne Johnson. Be warned that the following will contain Black Adam spoilers!. Johnson has been hyping up a showdown between the Man in Black and the Man of Steel – and Superman's appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene teases that these heroes will be crossing paths again. But a showdown isn't coming straightaway.
dexerto.com

Black Adam review: The hierarchy of the DCEU has hit rock bottom

Black Adam has long been billed as a hierarchy change for the DCEU, yet Dwayne Johnson’s attempts to revitalize the already troubled cinematic universe are painfully dated. The DCEU just can’t get a break. Since the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Warner Brothers have struggled to make its mark within superhero cinema. Though Snyder’s estranged trilogy was cannon fodder for debate – there’s no denying that a singular, comprehensive vision was behind it.
ComicBook

James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Movie and TV Divisions

It looks like DC Studios has found its Kevin Feige, and it's a face you're very familiar with. Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. Together, Gunn and Safran will oversee all of the DC-oriented program at Warner Bros. including film, television, and animation efforts. The two will report directly to new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.
The Independent

Adele says Taylor Swift is ‘one of the greatest songwriters of our generation’

Adele had said that she thinks Taylor Swift is “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”.The “Easy on Me” singer shared her love for her fellow singer-songwriter during Happy Hour with Adele, a special fan event for the music video premiere of her latest single “I Drink Wine”.Adele said that she enjoyed many of Swift’s recent releases and thinks the “Anti-Hero” singer makes her music “fun” for fans.During the event, Adele was asked by a fan whether she had listened to Swift’s Midnights album yet, which was released on Friday (21 October).“I haven’t. But the only reason I haven’t listened is...
The Independent

The Independent

894K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy