ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
Yearn.Finance: Will this four-step plan bring YFI holders back to the protocol

Yearn.Finance [YFI], a yield optimizer that operated in the DeFi niche, took significant steps to offset past hiccups. A major hiccup was where the crypto went down massively from its May 2021 all-time high. But is a recovery in play at press time?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Year.Finance [YFI]...
Axie Infinity investors, here’s where increased involvement has steered AXS

Axie Infinity [AXS] was an unexpected “table-topper” as LunarCrush reported it to be the most socially active token as of 25 October. According to the social intelligence platform, AXS was the first out of 3,953 coins in the crypto market. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Axie Infinity for...
Why Decentraland [MANA] will continue its downtrend on the price charts

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Despite the recent bounce, a bearish order block impeded the bulls’ efforts. Decentraland had a market cap of $1.12 billion at press time, but this figure could go...
Shiba Inu [SHIB]: Why investors should closely watch the latest burn reaction

Contrary to its recent trend, Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] burn rate spiked incredibly by 1858% in the last 24 hours. According to Shibburn‘s data, the hike pushed the total SHIB burned within the period to a figure of 45,165,582 SHIB. In doing so, the total SHIB burned since initial supply is now 410.38 trillion.
Hedera [HBAR]: A Q3 assessment of the network that you need to know

While leading blockchain networks Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] logged sickly growth in their respective key metrics in Q3, public-permissioned Proof-of-Stake network Hedera [HBAR] excelled within the same period. In a new report titled “State of Hedera Q3 2022,” cryptocurrency research platform Messari assessed the network’s performance between July and...
ADA struggles to break $0.365, here’s where traders can look to buy

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A lower timeframe resistance zone has been flipped to support. Cardano faces stiff resistance up to $0.4, and demand has not yet arrived. Cardano has performed somewhat well in...
Algorand gets layer-2 protocol Mikomeda; but how did ALGO react to it

Algorand is one of the cryptocurrencies, which has seen its network grow despite the ongoing crypto winter. It has even collaborated within new avenues. Recently, a layer-2 protocol Mikomeda was launched on the platform. Despite the success of the launch, there was no positive impact on ALGO’s price. However, there was one aspect where Algorand showed massive growth and that was its TVL.
‘Token-less’ Arbitrum sees a larger TVL than Solana — what’s next here?

Ethereum [ETH] Layer 2 (L2) platforms scalability boosting solutions continue to showcase strength despite harsh market conditions. And the good part is that investors are taking notice. But here’s another twist or rather another portfolio booster for the leading L2 platform, Arbitrum. Spearing ahead. At press time, Arbitrum had...
Can Reddit NFTs’ launch have a positive impact on Polygon’s growth?

Even after increasing its number of collaborations, Polygon has failed to note much growth in terms of its NFT sales. That being said, the Reddit NFT collection, over the past few days, has elicited massive interest from users. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for MATIC for 2022-2023. Top-selling NFTs...
Trying to capitalize on Cardano’s growth? Read this before making a decision

Cardano [ADA] witnessed significant selling pressure after the Vasil Hardfork. However, the platform may find some hope in the coming quarter due to some movements on the NFT front. According to a latest development, Cardano climbed up to rank 3 in terms of NFT volume. ______________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
The how and why of OpenSea Ethereum’s latest performance stats

Tightening conditions across the broader financial markets continue to precipitate a decline in the cryptocurrency market. Needless to say, profile pictures (PFP) NFTs have suffered a significant decline in investors’ interest too. The drop in interest has exhibited itself through a significant decline in sales volume, count of NFTs sold, etc., across leading NFTs marketplaces.
Tezos: Decoding the aftermath of XTZ’s listing on Robinhood

Leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange Robinhood announced the addition of Tezos [XTZ] as a tradeable crypto asset on its platform on 24 October. The addition to Robinhood led XTZ to exhibit an interesting performance in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, while its price only rallied by 1.5% in the last 24...
Bitcoin Profit: Unlocking new financial possibilities through crypto

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have undoubtedly dominated the news over the past two years. As the global pandemic provided an ideal setting for cryptocurrencies to shine, the crypto industry is expected to have one billion users by the end of 2022, indicating that people’s desire to invest in cryptocurrencies is ever-growing.
AAVE is up, but here’s why caution might serve investors well

AAVE is ranked high among the list of cryptocurrency assets with the most gains over the past month. In fact, according to data from CoinMarketCap, AAVE’s price rallied by 13% in the last 30 days. The rally in price came despite it sharing a statistically significant positive correlation with Bitcoin [BTC], with the king coin trading sideways within the same period.
Why MATIC’s price action failed to register more upside in last 24 hours

MATIC holders might be in for an interesting week ahead especially now that the Polygon-native token is attracting crypto whales. The latest WhaleStats analysis revealed that MATIC was among the top 10 most acquired digital coins by ETH whales. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for MATIC. According to the...
Chainlink [LINK]: Whales be whaling, but make your next trade with this in mind

Data from blockchain analytics platform Santiment revealed that Chainlink [LINK] saw a surge in the count of its whale addresses during the intraday trading session on 23 October. The surge in the number of whale addresses holding LINK coincided with a rally in its price, one that pushed the crypto’s price above the $7-level.
Cosmos: Why a revisit to this bearish trend could offer a selling opportunity

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A move above $13 looked unlikely and would give impetus to the bulls. Cosmos has been in a downtrend since late September. Therefore, traders looking to trade with...

