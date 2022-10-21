ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towanda, PA

H.S. Football: Vanderpool figures in on 4 TDs as Towanda blanks Tunkhannock

By Ross Turetsky For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3CC2_0iid3o4200

TUNNKHANNOCK — On a chilly Friday night under the lights, the Towanda Black Knights earned an impressive 34-0 shutout road win over the Tunkhannock Tigers in Week 9 gridiron action.

Towanda snapped a three game losing streak, as the Knights’ rushing attack overwhelmed the Tigers by tallying 248 yards on 31 carries, to go along with three touchdowns.

Standout Towanda tailback Riley Vanderpool ran for a game-high 178 yards on 22 carries to go along with four total touchdowns — three on the ground and one passing. Towanda’s stingy defense bent but didn’t break in pitching a shutout against a Tunkhannock’s pass-heavy offense.

Tigers senior quarterback Ben Chilson went 23-for-44 for 211 yards and an interception.

After a slow start from both squads, Towanda would kickoff its scoring barrage late in the first quarter as Vanderpool scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns of the night, this one a 3-yard scamper for a 7-0 advantage.

Towanda (3-6) would find the end zone once more before halftime as the Black Knights took advantage of a penalty that nullified a field goal block by Tunkhannock. Getting a mulligan and some newfound life, the Knights put their offense on the field for fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Vanderpool would take the handoff and end up throwing, connecting with fellow senior Mitchell Mosier for a 2-yard touchdown pass to give his squad a 14-0 lead with 4:42 left in the second quarter.

Towanda would continue the scoring with 9:48 remaining in the third quarter when Vanderpool sprinted for an electrifying 16-yard scoring run to increase his team’s advantage to 21-0 which carried into the fourth.

Towanda would score again with 6:30 left in the final frame, this time with a dynamite play on special teams. The Black Knights blocked a would-be Tunkhannock punt from the end zone and junior Zach Parker returned the ball for the 2-yard score to up his team’s lead to 27-0.

The Knights would score one final time, this time when Vanderpool scored from 3 yards with 1:26 left.

Coach Mike Marabell and the Tigers head into their season finale at 1-8 when they hit the road to take on Williamsport next Friday night.

Times Leader

Times Leader

