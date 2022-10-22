More tennis gold for Wyoming Seminary: Martinez, Martinez win D2 doubles crown

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Wyoming Seminary’s successful girls tennis season delivered some more hardware on Friday.

In a tournament dominated by higher seeds, the Blue Knights duo of Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez delivered as the underdogs in the final match.

Second-seeded Martinez and Martinez knocked off No. 1 Leelah Farrell and Emma Cuck of Scranton Prep in three sets to win the District 2 Class 2A doubles championship. Scores were 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

It was the second district gold claimed by the Blue Knights this week as Ilana Rosenthal was crowned the District 2 Class 2A singles champ on Tuesday.

The Seminary tandem had to win five matches over two days to claim the title, closing it out with back-to-back wins over Scranton Prep duos that helped the Classics edge the Blue Knights for the District 2 team title in Class 2A a week earlier.

Up first on Friday was a match against third-seeded Annie Johnson and Gisele Falzone. Martinez and Martinez prevailed 6-1, 7-5 to reach the championship match. Farrell and Cuck defeated Dallas’ duo of Dani Kinnick and Sophia DePolo 6-0, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

Farrell and Cuck entered the finals having dropped just six games total over four straight-set victories to open the tournament. But that number was matched in the first set alone against Martinez and Martinez.

The Classics managed to recover to win the second set in a tiebreaker before Seminary put the match away to clinch the title.

The four finalists had faced off in singles play last week in the district team finals and ended up with a split. Victoria Martinez defeated Farrell 6-2, 6-0 and Cuck winning against Anastasia Martinez 6-1, 6-3.

Also on Friday, the Class 3A doubles district title went to third-seeded Erika Badner and Frankie Toppi of Wallenpaupack, who upset No. 1 Rina Hanumali and Sona Hanumali of Abington Heights 6-4, 7-5.

Crestwood’s Hannah Ziegler and Julia Glowacki were the top finishers out of the Wyoming Valley Conference in Class 3A, as the fourth-seeded Comets team won twice on Thursday to reach Friday’s semifinal. They won the first set against Hanumali and Hanumali and nearly knocked off the top seed before falling 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in three tense sets.

Sem’s district champs will all advance to their respective state tournaments, which will be held from Nov. 4-5 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Rosenthal will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 while Martinez and Martinez will play at 10 a.m. in the opening rounds. They will need to win twice to advance to the second day, which includes the semifinals and championships.

FIELD HOCKEY

Holy Redeemer 8, Berwick 0

Payton Parker and Mia Fino each figured in on five goals for the Royals in a shutout win. Parker finished with three goals and two assists while Fino had a goal and four helpers.

Katie Quinn, Jess English, Olivia Paulukonis and Marissa Miller added a goal apiece for Redeemer.

Pittston Area 6, Tunkhannock 0

Maddie Karp broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter and finished with two goals for the Patriots. Bella Giardina also scored twice and added an assist.

Morgan Hilbert (two assists) and Kassie Kobi scored a goal apiece. Karlie Podwika picked up the shutout in net.