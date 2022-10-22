ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Viking Men projected to finish 4th in NSAA

The Valley City State men's basketball team has been picked fourth in the NSAA Preseason Coaches' Poll released on Monday. The Vikings received 40 points in the poll after finishing third in the standings last season. Valley City State is coming off an 18-11 overall record last season and an 8-6 mark in conference play. The Vikings advanced to the NSAA Tournament Semifinals before falling to Bellevue University.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Vikings fall to Trojans in four sets Saturday

MADISON, S.D. – Valley City State's Bailey Nelson tied a season-best 21 kills Saturday in a conference match against Dakota State, but the Vikings fell to the Trojans in four sets by final scores of 25-17, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-20. VCSU drops to 8-15 on the season and 3-7 in the NSAA. Dakota State improves to 15-14 overall and 5-5 in the conference.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Vikings roll to 35-14 victory at Waldorf

FOREST CITY, IOWA – The Valley City State University football never trailed on Saturday as the Vikings went on the road and earned a big 35-14 win at Waldorf University. The Vikings scored on their first drive of the game to go up 7-0 early, and the VCSU defense forced Waldorf's offense into three straight three-and-out possessions to start the game. VCSU quarterback Noah Chambers connected with Austin Young for a 42-yard touchdown late in the first quarter as the Vikings built a 14-0 lead.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State

Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
LINCOLN, NE
Quick Glance: 2022 Football Playoff Projections

The 2022 NSAA football playoffs begin next Friday at home sites across Nebraska. With our best math, we take a look at projections for the brackets. You can join us bright and early at 8:30 on Saturday morning for the official NSAA bracket reveal. Class A. 16. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at...
OMAHA, NE
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)

This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
FAIRBANKS, AK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Struggling Nebraska Museum Sells UP Centennial

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — The Nebraska Railroad Museum has sold former Union Pacific “Centennial” 6925 and most of the other equipment in its collection as it battles local officials in Nebraska City over the use of tracks and property donated to the museum by BNSF Railway. The lone survivor of the sell-off is former Union Pacific business car 125.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit

While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
OMAHA, NE
'Wind-blown' fire damages two Omaha homes early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Strong winds blew flames from a fire on a deck toward two Omaha homes, causing significant damage to one of them early Monday morning. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief James Combs said crews were called to the scene near 79th and Vernon avenues around 1:25 a.m. He said the house where the fire started sustained roughly $100,000 in damage. The flames also damaged siding on the house next door.
OMAHA, NE
Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the past two decades, the non-profit Special Spaces has worked with chapters in 10 states, including Nebraska and Iowa, to brighten the homes of more than 1,400 young cancer patients. Saturday in Bellevue one child saw how impactful their dream bedroom makeovers can be. Cancer...
BELLEVUE, NE
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE

