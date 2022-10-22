Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
Viking Men projected to finish 4th in NSAA
The Valley City State men's basketball team has been picked fourth in the NSAA Preseason Coaches' Poll released on Monday. The Vikings received 40 points in the poll after finishing third in the standings last season. Valley City State is coming off an 18-11 overall record last season and an 8-6 mark in conference play. The Vikings advanced to the NSAA Tournament Semifinals before falling to Bellevue University.
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings fall to Trojans in four sets Saturday
MADISON, S.D. – Valley City State's Bailey Nelson tied a season-best 21 kills Saturday in a conference match against Dakota State, but the Vikings fell to the Trojans in four sets by final scores of 25-17, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-20. VCSU drops to 8-15 on the season and 3-7 in the NSAA. Dakota State improves to 15-14 overall and 5-5 in the conference.
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings roll to 35-14 victory at Waldorf
FOREST CITY, IOWA – The Valley City State University football never trailed on Saturday as the Vikings went on the road and earned a big 35-14 win at Waldorf University. The Vikings scored on their first drive of the game to go up 7-0 early, and the VCSU defense forced Waldorf's offense into three straight three-and-out possessions to start the game. VCSU quarterback Noah Chambers connected with Austin Young for a 42-yard touchdown late in the first quarter as the Vikings built a 14-0 lead.
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
nebpreps.com
Quick Glance: 2022 Football Playoff Projections
The 2022 NSAA football playoffs begin next Friday at home sites across Nebraska. With our best math, we take a look at projections for the brackets. You can join us bright and early at 8:30 on Saturday morning for the official NSAA bracket reveal. Class A. 16. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at...
markerzone.com
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)
This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor
Memorial Stadium vs. WyomingSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. Nebraska football is making a bunch of offers in the junior college circuit, and they continued on Friday. They extended an offer to 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor as noted by Michael Bruntz of 247Sports.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
railfan.com
Struggling Nebraska Museum Sells UP Centennial
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — The Nebraska Railroad Museum has sold former Union Pacific “Centennial” 6925 and most of the other equipment in its collection as it battles local officials in Nebraska City over the use of tracks and property donated to the museum by BNSF Railway. The lone survivor of the sell-off is former Union Pacific business car 125.
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
unothegateway.com
In only 24-hours, Wear Black, Give Back sets new giving record for UNO
Wear Black, Give Back, UNO’s giving day, now holds a record for the single largest number of donations given to the school in a 24-hour period, continuing a streak set by the previous two annual events. The event began at noon on Oct. 12 and concluded at noon on...
WOWT
Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system. Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.
1011now.com
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
KETV.com
'Wind-blown' fire damages two Omaha homes early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Strong winds blew flames from a fire on a deck toward two Omaha homes, causing significant damage to one of them early Monday morning. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief James Combs said crews were called to the scene near 79th and Vernon avenues around 1:25 a.m. He said the house where the fire started sustained roughly $100,000 in damage. The flames also damaged siding on the house next door.
WOWT
Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the past two decades, the non-profit Special Spaces has worked with chapters in 10 states, including Nebraska and Iowa, to brighten the homes of more than 1,400 young cancer patients. Saturday in Bellevue one child saw how impactful their dream bedroom makeovers can be. Cancer...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
