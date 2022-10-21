Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council Settles up with Baker Tilly
The North Judson Town Council unanimously approved payment to Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors during their meeting last week. Baker Tilly had conducted the sewer and water rate ordinance study for the town. In a previous meeting, North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said the rate study done by Baker Tilly Municipal...
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
nwi.life
City of Lake Station gives back to community with recent baseball field renovations
City of Lake Station just recently completed the renovation of the Four Winds Park baseball fields, and to say this is a big next step for the community would be an understatement. Cities are constantly improving infrastructure and rebuilding necessary things like roads, sewers, and bridges. However, it’s the community-oriented things in a city that truly make a difference in people’s lives and make families want to call a certain place home. By revitalizing the Four Winds fields, Lake Station officials aren’t just helping the city grow, they’re showing the community that they care.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Murphy: ‘Bright future’ for northwest Indiana
With tens of millions of dollars in projects underway or planned for his city, Mayor Matt Murphy believes Valparaiso and northwest Indiana are poised for transformational growth. Among multiple projects in Valpo’s downtown is the Journeyman Distillery, which is transforming an abandoned windshield wiper plant into a campus to include a distillery, brewery, restaurant and event space.
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Collision with Airborne Sheet of Drywall
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman was shaken up from a scary collision with an oncoming, airborne sheet of drywall. 57-year-old Lisa Ludlow was westbound on Route 6 near Union Mills at about 8 a.m. on Friday, according to La Porte County Police. Suddenly, a sheet of drywall flew out of a utility trailer pulled by an eastbound SUV.
wrtv.com
Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area
LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest Once Speed Reaches 122 MPH
(La Porte County, IN) - A man is accused of driving impaired while traveling more than twice the speed limit on a state highway outside La Porte. John Gallagher, 56, of Rolling Prairie, was booked into the La Porte County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
hometownnewsnow.com
Driver on Meth in Crash
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a vehicle crashing into a fence in Michigan City. Police said 44-year-old Reynaldo Sanchez was under the influence of methamphetamine on the night of October 15 when he crashed outside a home at 2010 Elston Street. Upon arrival, officers found...
etxview.com
Porter, LaPorte voters choosing between same candidates in Indiana House District 9
An Indiana House rematch is on tap this year for voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City. State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is seeking a third two-year term at the Statehouse while Republican Dion Bergeron, who lost to...
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
Human remains found by a hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WXIN) — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter […]
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after Michigan City shooting
A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Washington Park in Michigan City. Officers were first called around that time on the report of a vehicle being hit by gunfire. Shortly afterward, the were called to the hospital after the shooting victim showed up.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in Lake County, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- `A waterfowl hunter found skeletal human remains while hunting Saturday morning in Lake County, Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the hunter was searching for a downed duck around 7 a.m. near Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marsh area. The hunter immediately called 911. Indiana Conserveation Officers and officers from the Griffith Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. The remains have been confirmed to be human. Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the remains. According to a release from the Lake County Coroner's Office, "many skeletal remains were recovered" after hours of searching. "Based on my experience and the condition of the remains, it appears the decedent passed away 6 months or longer, and a lot of time has passed since the occurrence," said Coroner David J. Pastrick.The identity of the person has not been determined. On Monday a forensic pathologist is scheduled to examine the remains. Other specialists will also be contacted for a more extensive exam.
Comments / 1