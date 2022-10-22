Read full article on original website
It’s beginning to look a lot like fall. The leaves are changing on Missouri’s trees and shrubs. Alisa Nelson talks to David Trinklein, with University of Missouri Extension, about the state’s fall colors. (LISTEN 09:03)
