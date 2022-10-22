ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live

Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

OL Madden Sanker recaps latest visit to his future home

Douglasville, Ga., South Paulding High School offensive lineman Madden Sanker has been one of the more vocal Class of 2023 commitments for the University of Louisville. Sanker has made several trips to Louisville, has helped recruit some other prospects, and is very prominent on social media. Last weekend, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Sanker was back on campus for another unofficial visit to watch the Cardinals play.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick

Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville vs Wake Forest: Depth Chart Comparison

Louisville (4-3, 2-3) hosts Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) for an ACC contest on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Louisville is currently a 4-point dog. Utilizing the 247Sports Composite prospect rankings, the two depth charts also include the recruit rating that each received during their recruiting process. By average, Louisville's roster has an average rating of 85.32, a number that sits at No. 11 among ACC teams and No. 60 nationally. Wake Forest's average prospect rating is 83.81 which ranks 14th in the ACC and No. 71 nationally.
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Fast-rising senior with 30-plus offers makes trip to Louisville

One of the hotter recruits in the Class of 2023 recently has been Nolensville, Tenn., wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Fitzgerald has added 20 scholarship offers since the beginning of this month, bringing his total offer sheet to 35. He landed an offer from Louisville on Oct. 12 and last weekend was in town for the Pittsburgh game.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Louisville Cardinal

How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?

Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia cornerback 'loved everything about' visit to Louisville

Mableton, Ga., Pebblebrook High School cornerback Tyler Scott is a fast-rising prospect in the Class of 2023. The three-star prospect is up to 33 total scholarship offers and just this month since his de-commitment from Arkansas State, Scott has added offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight

Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cardiachill.com

Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion

After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
foodanddine.com

Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note

2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

