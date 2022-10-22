Read full article on original website
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live
Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
Louisville safety M.J. Griffin contributing to improved defense play
The Louisville defense is certainly trending in the right direction. The group has performed at a higher level since giving up double-digit play plays in an upset loss at Boston College three games ago. Among the reasons for the seemingly improved play has been safety M.J. Griffin. A transfer from...
OL Madden Sanker recaps latest visit to his future home
Douglasville, Ga., South Paulding High School offensive lineman Madden Sanker has been one of the more vocal Class of 2023 commitments for the University of Louisville. Sanker has made several trips to Louisville, has helped recruit some other prospects, and is very prominent on social media. Last weekend, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Sanker was back on campus for another unofficial visit to watch the Cardinals play.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick
Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
Sydney Curry's tenacity on the glass impressive in Louisville scrimmage
Louisville forward Sydney Curry is an obvious key piece for Kenny Payne’s first team as head coach. The 6-foot-8 senior scored in double figures seven times a season ago, while registering three double-doubles. His physical presence in the paint is a must for the Cardinals in 2022-23 and the...
Louisville vs Wake Forest: Depth Chart Comparison
Louisville (4-3, 2-3) hosts Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) for an ACC contest on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Louisville is currently a 4-point dog. Utilizing the 247Sports Composite prospect rankings, the two depth charts also include the recruit rating that each received during their recruiting process. By average, Louisville's roster has an average rating of 85.32, a number that sits at No. 11 among ACC teams and No. 60 nationally. Wake Forest's average prospect rating is 83.81 which ranks 14th in the ACC and No. 71 nationally.
Fast-rising senior with 30-plus offers makes trip to Louisville
One of the hotter recruits in the Class of 2023 recently has been Nolensville, Tenn., wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Fitzgerald has added 20 scholarship offers since the beginning of this month, bringing his total offer sheet to 35. He landed an offer from Louisville on Oct. 12 and last weekend was in town for the Pittsburgh game.
Texas safety lands Louisville offer, hoping to visit soon
The University of Louisville football staff is still looking for more help in the secondary in the Class of 2023. On Monday, the Cardinals offered a safety from Texas that isn't ranked at this point but is having a big senior season and is hoping to visit Louisville soon. Katy,...
Louisville Cardinal
How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?
Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
Oregon commit Cole Martin recaps Louisville official visit
Louisville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Male High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00. The Eastern High School football team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Georgia cornerback 'loved everything about' visit to Louisville
Mableton, Ga., Pebblebrook High School cornerback Tyler Scott is a fast-rising prospect in the Class of 2023. The three-star prospect is up to 33 total scholarship offers and just this month since his de-commitment from Arkansas State, Scott has added offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight
Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
cardiachill.com
Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion
After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
247Sports
