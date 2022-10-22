ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

OL Madden Sanker recaps latest visit to his future home

Douglasville, Ga., South Paulding High School offensive lineman Madden Sanker has been one of the more vocal Class of 2023 commitments for the University of Louisville. Sanker has made several trips to Louisville, has helped recruit some other prospects, and is very prominent on social media. Last weekend, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Sanker was back on campus for another unofficial visit to watch the Cardinals play.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville vs Wake Forest: Depth Chart Comparison

Louisville (4-3, 2-3) hosts Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) for an ACC contest on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Louisville is currently a 4-point dog. Utilizing the 247Sports Composite prospect rankings, the two depth charts also include the recruit rating that each received during their recruiting process. By average, Louisville's roster has an average rating of 85.32, a number that sits at No. 11 among ACC teams and No. 60 nationally. Wake Forest's average prospect rating is 83.81 which ranks 14th in the ACC and No. 71 nationally.
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Fast-rising senior with 30-plus offers makes trip to Louisville

One of the hotter recruits in the Class of 2023 recently has been Nolensville, Tenn., wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Fitzgerald has added 20 scholarship offers since the beginning of this month, bringing his total offer sheet to 35. He landed an offer from Louisville on Oct. 12 and last weekend was in town for the Pittsburgh game.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
247Sports

ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight

Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville commit Luke Burgess has 'a whole lot of fun' on his latest visit

New Palestine, Ind., High School offensive lineman Luke Burgess made another trip to Louisville this weekend. Burgess, one of the 15 commitments in the Class of 2023 for the University of Louisville, was among more than 60 recruits on campus including a handful of committed players for the Cardinals. Burgess watched the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10 and spent time with some of his future teammates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
