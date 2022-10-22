Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Super Duty Order Banks Open Up In November
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed roughly one month ago with fresh exterior and interior styling, the addition of some new tech features, and a brand new engine, among various other updates. As Ford Authority reported back in July, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks were previously expected to open up this month, though now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that customers will be able to place an order for the new pickup next month instead.
Ford Patent Filed For In-Flight EV Towing Assistance System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an in-flight EV towing assistance system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 7th, 2021, published on October 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0324433. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has been exploring different ways to charge EVs on...
2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Demand Not Slowing Down
Amid strong demand and short supply, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning remains an elusive find for those in the market for the new EV pickup. There are a few examples in dealer stock, though many of those have had big markups applied to their window stickers, while a large number of reservation/order holders are still waiting to take delivery or looking forward to the next model year. As such, it isn’t a huge surprise to learn that 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning dealer stock continues to turn in just eight days, a fact that the automaker revealed in its most recent sales report.
1995 Ford F-250 With Just 21K Miles Up For Sale
It’s always nice to stumble across a classic truck in fine condition, considering that many of them were used for heavy duty work and have the scars to show for it. Recently, Ford Authority featured a 1994 Ford F-150 with just 64,000 miles on the odometer that was up for auction online. Another has recently been put up for auction with even fewer miles than that – this 1995 Ford F-250 that shows approximately 21,000 miles on its odometer is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer.
500-Mile 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R Up For Auction
Today, the Shelby name adorns the highest-performance variants of the venerable Ford Mustang, but it wasn’t all that long ago when those seeking a go-fast pony car sought out one with a Cobra badge. And in that regard, the mighty Cobra R signified the most hardcore, track-focused, no-frills version of the Mustang through more than one generation, though it was produced in small quantities for each. However, some were kept stored away as collectibles, and that includes this 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R up for grabs at Bring a Trailer with a mere 500 miles on the clock.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Ford Tech Outlines 2006 F-150 Starter Diagnostic Process: Video
YouTuber and Blue Oval technician Ford Tech Makuloco has created quite a few informative videos over the years, including more than one dedicated to the Ford F-150. Several of those are reserved for the problematic Ford 5.4L V8 Triton three-valve powerplant, going over that engine’s roller follower maintenance requirements more than once, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, a discussion regarding why those engines are cracking valve covers and jumping timing, and a common remote start issue. Now, he’s back with yet another video, this one documenting a pretty common 2006 F-150 starter issue.
Ford Edge Discount Offers 1.9 Percent APR And $3,000 Off In October 2022
Ford Edge discount offers vary by region during October 2022, with the largest observed incentive being a combo deal comprised of low-interest financing for 72 months plus $3,000 in Bonus Cash. Ford Edge Discount Offers. Ford Edge discount offers vary by region in October 2022. Here are the most generous...
Nearly New 2002 Ford Thunderbird Neiman Marcus Up For Auction
Several clean, low-mileage examples of the 11th-generation Ford Thunderbird have popped up for sale in the past, including a rare 2003 Thunderbird 07 Edition that was auctioned off last year, and a 2002 Thunderbird with just 4,000 miles on the odometer back in late 2020. Now, an extremely rare 2002 Ford Thunderbird Neiman Marcus Edition is searching for its next owner on Bring a Trailer.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Official 0-60 MPH Figures Revealed
When the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed back in May 2021, FoMoCo noted that variants equipped with the extended range battery were expected to accelerate from 0-60 miles-per-hour in around 4.5 seconds, though many independent testers have achieved better results on the months since. However, an official 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 0-60 time was never released, at least until now. Interestingly, Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted out those results, which come in at less than 4.0 seconds, which is blazingly quick.
Ford Secures Low Carbon Steel Supply For Future Products
Ford has put forth a considerable effort to get greener in recent years as it attempts to become carbon-neutral by 2035, partnering with DTE Energy on a new clean air agreement, opening an electric motor research site at the Cologne-Niehl engine plant, joining the First Movers Coalition – a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies, and becoming the first company to sign the Cologne Climate Declaration, to name just a few. These efforts have also earned the automaker plenty of accolades, as it ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list and as the best automaker, as well as earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford continues its march toward a greener future by securing a low carbon steel supply for its future products in Europe.
2023 Ford Escape Lineup Gets Modest Price Increases
The 2023 Ford Escape was officially revealed this morning following months of anticipation, giving us a considerable amount of information regarding the refreshed crossover. One piece of information that was missing, however, is pricing, which is typically released closer to a new vehicle’s launch. Now, however, Ford Authority has obtained full 2023 Ford Escape pricing, and it reveals that the cost of the updated model has increased by a modest amount.
South American Ford Ranger Plant Celebrates Historic Milestone
The Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina has undergone tremendous change over the past couple of years following a $580 million dollar investment that was announced nearly two years ago, which was designed to prepare the facility for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger, as well as give it the ability to export the pickup to other markets. Aside from that massive remodel, Ford also recently created a new forest around the plant and recycled virtually all of its waste as it becomes more environmentally friendly. Now, the Pacheco plant has reached another important milestone – it has produced one million Ford Ranger pickups over the past 27 years.
Ford EV Battery Recycling Passport Pilot Program Announced
Ford recently revealed its EV battery master plan, which aims to secure the raw materials needed to support its goals of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026 via a large number of suppliers across the globe, as well as its own joint venture, BlueOvalSK. Ford also plans on switching to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries – which utilize fewer of those raw materials – over the coming months. Ford EV battery recycling efforts will also play a big role in these plans moving forward, and now, the automaker has announced a new pilot program that aims to accomplish precisely that in partnership with Everledger, a digital transparency company.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Pile Mass Near Flat Rock Assembly
With automotive production still greatly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage – along with various other supply chain issues – automakers like Ford are doing whatever they can to continue to build enough vehicles to meet consumer demand. For The Blue Oval, this has meant producing incomplete vehicles and storing them in various places until those missing parts are available, a practice that the automaker has engaged in for over two years now. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another bevy of vehicles sitting around waiting for parts – this time, a host of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups near the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Plant Gets Frame Line Upgrades
Production of the next-generation Ford Ranger kicked off earlier this year, while the redesigned mid-size pickup has also launched in several countries around the world ahead of its arrival in the U.S. in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Meanwhile, The Blue Oval has been working on ramping up production of its global pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor variant as well amid high demand – not only at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM), but also the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which just received a brand new frame line.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lincoln Aviator Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent Financing in October 2022
A Lincoln Aviator incentive offers 5.9 percent APR financing in select markets during October 2022 for 2023 model year vehicles. It’s worth noting that Lincoln is no longer offering incentives for the 2022 model year. This conservative offer is the result of healthy demand and tight supply of the...
fordauthority.com
Ford Becomes Official Sponsor Of Argentine Rugby Union
Ford has a long history of sponsoring all sorts of major events, including the Woodward Dream Cruise for a number of years, as well as the Conmebol Libertadores (“American Liberators’ Cup”) – an annual international club soccer tournament that is the largest sporting event in South America, and Expoagro – the largest open-pit agroindustrial exhibition in that same region. Now, Ford will also serve as the official sponsor of the La Unión Argentina de Rugby (UAR) – or the Argentine Rugby Union – as well, the automaker has announced.
