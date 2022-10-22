ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, MI

Up North Voice

Don Federspiel, 83, of Twining

Donald Federspiel, 83, passed away on October 21, 2022, in Twining, Michigan. Don was born in Sterling, Michigan on August 29, 1939, to the late Neil Federspiel and June Reed. He was a lifelong resident of Twining, Michigan, and was a graduate of Sterling High School. Following high school Don enlisted himself into the Unites States Air Force where he proudly served four years for our country stationed at the Travis Base in California.
TWINING, MI
Up North Voice

Diane Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville

Diane Lee Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville passed away on Friday October 21, 2022 at her home. Diane was born on July 4, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to John and Geraldine (Piper) Peterson. Setting out on her life upon graduation from high school, Diane and her loving husband, Manfred Boehmer were...
PRUDENVILLE, MI
Up North Voice

Bruce Arnold, 68, of Atlanta

Mr. Bruce Charles Arnold, 68 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on October 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 1954 to Roland and Joanne (Hardy) Arnold. At the age of 24, he married his beautiful bride, Anna (Fritz) Arnold on April 22, 1978...
ATLANTA, MI
Up North Voice

New editor, writer to join Up North Voice staff

ROSCOMMON – Alicia Noragon of Houghton Lake has been named copy editor of Up North Voice and UpNorthVoice.com effective Oct. 21. Noragon, who is originally from Harbor Springs, moved to Roscommon County with her significant other, Wayne, and her two sons about 2.5 years ago. Alicia’s immediate role will...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

‘Dan’ Willard, 68, of South Branch

David Lee Willard, a resident of South Branch, MI, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at home. He was born on May 27, 1955, to Louis and Helen (Pangman) Willard in Caro, MI. “Dan” as everyone called him, moved to South Branch in 1992. He married Elizabeth Prieur on April...
SOUTH BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI

