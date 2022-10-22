Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Don Federspiel, 83, of Twining
Donald Federspiel, 83, passed away on October 21, 2022, in Twining, Michigan. Don was born in Sterling, Michigan on August 29, 1939, to the late Neil Federspiel and June Reed. He was a lifelong resident of Twining, Michigan, and was a graduate of Sterling High School. Following high school Don enlisted himself into the Unites States Air Force where he proudly served four years for our country stationed at the Travis Base in California.
Up North Voice
Diane Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville
Diane Lee Boehmer, 79, of Prudenville passed away on Friday October 21, 2022 at her home. Diane was born on July 4, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to John and Geraldine (Piper) Peterson. Setting out on her life upon graduation from high school, Diane and her loving husband, Manfred Boehmer were...
Up North Voice
Neil Thornton, 94, long-time owner of Tawas Herald, editor of Iosco County News
Neil Thornton, Age 94, of Tawas City, Michigan passed away on October 20, 2022. Neil was born on March 29, 1928 in Tawas City, Michigan to the late Percy and Edith (Sawyer) Thornton. He was raised in Tawas City and graduated from Tawas Area High School. Neil served in the...
Up North Voice
Bruce Arnold, 68, of Atlanta
Mr. Bruce Charles Arnold, 68 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on October 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 1954 to Roland and Joanne (Hardy) Arnold. At the age of 24, he married his beautiful bride, Anna (Fritz) Arnold on April 22, 1978...
Up North Voice
New editor, writer to join Up North Voice staff
ROSCOMMON – Alicia Noragon of Houghton Lake has been named copy editor of Up North Voice and UpNorthVoice.com effective Oct. 21. Noragon, who is originally from Harbor Springs, moved to Roscommon County with her significant other, Wayne, and her two sons about 2.5 years ago. Alicia’s immediate role will...
Up North Voice
‘Dan’ Willard, 68, of South Branch
David Lee Willard, a resident of South Branch, MI, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at home. He was born on May 27, 1955, to Louis and Helen (Pangman) Willard in Caro, MI. “Dan” as everyone called him, moved to South Branch in 1992. He married Elizabeth Prieur on April...
Up North Voice
Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
Comments / 0