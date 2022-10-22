Home Team Friday: Full Show (10/21/22)
Memorial 52, Bosse 20
Central 0, Reitz 49
Boonville 41, Harrison 21
Vincennes Lincoln 42, Gibson Southern 63
North Harrison 20, Southridge 47
South Spencer 27, Tecumseh 35
Henderson County 43, McCracken 7
Apollo 0, Daviess County 28
Perry Central 6, Mater Dei 35
Owen Valley 35, Mt. Vernon 14
Forest Park 27, North Posey 41
Madison 0, Heritage Hills 32
Princeton 20, West Vigo 33
Helmet Stickers: Owensboro Catholic, Tecumseh, Carmi
