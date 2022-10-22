ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Team Friday: Full Show (10/21/22)

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfpNv_0iicuJga00

Memorial 52, Bosse 20

Central 0, Reitz 49

Boonville 41, Harrison 21

Vincennes Lincoln 42, Gibson Southern 63

North Harrison 20, Southridge 47

South Spencer 27, Tecumseh 35

Henderson County 43, McCracken 7

Apollo 0, Daviess County 28

Perry Central 6, Mater Dei 35

Owen Valley 35, Mt. Vernon 14

Forest Park 27, North Posey 41

Madison 0, Heritage Hills 32

Princeton 20, West Vigo 33

Helmet Stickers: Owensboro Catholic, Tecumseh, Carmi

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

