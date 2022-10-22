Read full article on original website
via.news
EUR/JPY Volatility In The Midst Of BOJ Intervention And ECB/BOJ Policy Buzz: 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the Tokyo session, EUR/JPY has been moving in a range of 143.75 to 147.27. Because of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ), intervention in FX markets to protect the Japanese yen from speculative moves, the cross has been showing extreme volatility. After Masato Kanda, Japan’s highest currency diplomat, commented on the asset’s wild movements.
USD/CNH Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.36. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.804% up from its 52-week low and 0.033% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 16% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,222.88. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.84% up from its 52-week low and 41.97% down from its 52-week high.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
NeuroMetrix Stock Bearish Momentum With A 35% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 35.09% in 21 sessions from $2.85 to $1.85 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
EUR/USD Falls Following Focus On ECB, US GDP, And China Taiwan Tensions: 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD remains at 0.9840, with a week-start pullback of 1% from Monday’s fortnight high. The major currency pair suffers its first daily decline in three days, while reducing previous week-end gains in volatile markets and mixed sentiment. FXStreet reports that the latest US dollar rebound was...
GBP/USD Keeps Pulling Back From The 50-DMA: Up By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After reversing to the highest levels within a week and settling at 1.1300 on Monday in Europe, GBP/USD remains defensive. FXStreet noted that the Cable pair reversed from the 50 DMA and began to decline towards an upward-sloping Support line on September 28. The bullish MACD signals,...
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.788% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.7878% for the last session’s close. At 15:06 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 0.647% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.14.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,808.70. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.55% up from its 52-week low and 10.41%...
NASDAQ With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions: Recent Rally Possibly Related to German Energy Minister Comment on keeping Energy Prices Down in The EU
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,447.36. The NASDAQ 100 as rallied significantly during the trading session last Friday, as the 11,000 area has offered support. This is a market that may continue to see a lot of volatility, but it might only be a matter of time before we see sellers come back into this market as we are in a major downtrend.
NASDAQ Composite Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.41% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,199.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 4356874000, 31.78% below its average volume of 6386875559.97. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Platinum (PL) is $922.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12063, 99.99% below its average volume of 13356078247.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Rumble Stock Over 38% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell by a staggering 38.1% in 21 sessions from $11.76 at 2022-10-11, to $7.28 at 20:55 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Volume.
The AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6400 Due To Downbeat Aussie PMI: (AUDUSD) 1% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – After a jump of around 0.63370 to an intraday high, AUD/USD is now accepting offers to renew the low. This comes after the Aussie pair traders witnessed downbeat catalysts in Australia to begin the trading week. FXStreet confirmed this. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI in Australia fell...
Nio Impressive 7% Fall At Session Start On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 17.85% to $9.21 at 10:06 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend trading session today.
Genworth Financial Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 to $4.46 at 20:37 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.58% to $14,226.11, following the last session’s upward trend. Genworth Financial’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.75% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,582.65. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.25% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,947.40 and 0.95% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,435.40.
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:54 EST on Monday, 24 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,982.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 72, 99.99% below its average volume of 6228429447.03. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Gap Stock Bullish By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 28.01% in 21 sessions from $8.38 to $10.73 at 15:53 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.27% to $14,406.38, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
NYSE FANG Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.86% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,705.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.96% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,483.05 and 0.79% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,668.62.
