USD/CNH Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.36. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.804% up from its 52-week low and 0.033% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 16% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,222.88. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.84% up from its 52-week low and 41.97% down from its 52-week high.
NeuroMetrix Stock Bearish Momentum With A 35% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 35.09% in 21 sessions from $2.85 to $1.85 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
GBP/USD Keeps Pulling Back From The 50-DMA: Up By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – After reversing to the highest levels within a week and settling at 1.1300 on Monday in Europe, GBP/USD remains defensive. FXStreet noted that the Cable pair reversed from the 50 DMA and began to decline towards an upward-sloping Support line on September 28. The bullish MACD signals,...
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.788% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.7878% for the last session’s close. At 15:06 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 0.647% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.14.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,808.70. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.55% up from its 52-week low and 10.41%...
NASDAQ With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions: Recent Rally Possibly Related to German Energy Minister Comment on keeping Energy Prices Down in The EU

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,447.36. The NASDAQ 100 as rallied significantly during the trading session last Friday, as the 11,000 area has offered support. This is a market that may continue to see a lot of volatility, but it might only be a matter of time before we see sellers come back into this market as we are in a major downtrend.
NASDAQ Composite Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.41% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,199.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 4356874000, 31.78% below its average volume of 6386875559.97. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Platinum (PL) is $922.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12063, 99.99% below its average volume of 13356078247.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Rumble Stock Over 38% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell by a staggering 38.1% in 21 sessions from $11.76 at 2022-10-11, to $7.28 at 20:55 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Volume.
Nio Impressive 7% Fall At Session Start On Monday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 17.85% to $9.21 at 10:06 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend trading session today.
Genworth Financial Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 to $4.46 at 20:37 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.58% to $14,226.11, following the last session’s upward trend. Genworth Financial’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.75% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,582.65. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.25% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,947.40 and 0.95% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,435.40.
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:54 EST on Monday, 24 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,982.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 72, 99.99% below its average volume of 6228429447.03. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Gap Stock Bullish By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 28.01% in 21 sessions from $8.38 to $10.73 at 15:53 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.27% to $14,406.38, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NYSE FANG Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.86% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,705.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.96% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,483.05 and 0.79% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,668.62.

