California State

via.news

Marathon Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 10.12% to $12.88 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 0.86% to $10,952.61, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close was $11.70,...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Corning Incorporated And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Hecla Mining (HL), DTE Energy Company (DTE), Pzena Investment Management (PZN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
MICHIGAN STATE
via.news

NeuroMetrix Stock Bearish Momentum With A 35% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 35.09% in 21 sessions from $2.85 to $1.85 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
via.news

Gap Stock Bullish By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 28.01% in 21 sessions from $8.38 to $10.73 at 15:53 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.27% to $14,406.38, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Genworth Financial Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 to $4.46 at 20:37 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.58% to $14,226.11, following the last session’s upward trend. Genworth Financial’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
via.news

Sun Communities Stock 9.64% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Sun Communities jumping 9.64% to $129.79 on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.51% to $14,440.69, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
via.news

Marathon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.42% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 14.42% to $14.76 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 2.25% to $11,199.12. Marathon’s last close was $12.90, 84.54% under its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Wix.com Stock 9.62% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Wix.com jumping 9.62% to $85.84 on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.25% to $11,199.12, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Wix.com’s last close...
via.news

Aspen Group Already 15% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 15.58% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.36, 93.38% below its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 9.15% to $0.36. NASDAQ rose...
via.news

Artificial Intelligence Predicts the Price Trend of SmileDirectClub and Pepsico

VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers A.I.-based statistics tools that...
via.news

SNDL Inc. Stock Was Up By 9.67% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SNDL Inc. rising 9.67% to $2.33 on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.25% to $11,199.12, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. SNDL Inc.’s...
via.news

Devon Energy Stock Is 36% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rose by a staggering 36.34% in 21 sessions from $55.18 to $75.23 at 16:21 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.51% to $14,216.34, following the last session’s upward trend. Devon Energy’s last close...
via.news

Lam Research Stock Over 17% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) jumped by a staggering 17.95% in 5 sessions from $322.05 at 17.95, to $379.86 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.25% to $11,199.12, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

MicroStrategy Stock 13.21% Up On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroStrategy rising 13.21% to $268.99 on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.25% to $11,199.12, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. MicroStrategy’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

