via.news

CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $29.85. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 102.65% up from its 52-week low and 23.34% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

GBP/EUR Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:07 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.863% up from its 52-week low and 6.08% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.788% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.7878% for the last session’s close. At 15:06 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 0.647% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.14.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 16% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,222.88. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.84% up from its 52-week low and 41.97% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

USD/CNH Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.36. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.804% up from its 52-week low and 0.033% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
via.news

GBP/USD Keeps Pulling Back From The 50-DMA: Up By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – After reversing to the highest levels within a week and settling at 1.1300 on Monday in Europe, GBP/USD remains defensive. FXStreet noted that the Cable pair reversed from the 50 DMA and began to decline towards an upward-sloping Support line on September 28. The bullish MACD signals,...
via.news

Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:54 EST on Monday, 24 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,982.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 72, 99.99% below its average volume of 6228429447.03. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.75% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,582.65. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.25% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,947.40 and 0.95% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,435.40.
via.news

Rumble Stock Over 38% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell by a staggering 38.1% in 21 sessions from $11.76 at 2022-10-11, to $7.28 at 20:55 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Volume.
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $12,961.43. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.26% up from its 52-week low and 20.43% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

USD/JPY Rollercoaster Ride On Japan’s Alleged Intervention: 0.985% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY hovers around 148.85 after a volatile week that saw the pair rebound from a two-week low to regain its momentum before regaining the attention of buyers in time for Monday’s European session. The earlier slump in the pair could be due to the Japan intervention, while sentiment challenges could have favorably benefited the buyers.
via.news

Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Platinum (PL) is $922.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12063, 99.99% below its average volume of 13356078247.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Marathon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.42% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 14.42% to $14.76 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 2.25% to $11,199.12. Marathon’s last close was $12.90, 84.54% under its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,604.65. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 55225974, 85.66% below its average volume of...
via.news

Copper Futures Bullish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.22% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Monday, 24 October, Copper (HG) is $3.43. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 69168, 99.99% below its average volume of 17131717296.57. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NYSE FANG Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.86% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,705.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.96% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,483.05 and 0.79% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,668.62.

