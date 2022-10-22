Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $29.85. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 102.65% up from its 52-week low and 23.34% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
USD/JPY Declines Below Daily High But Still Bids Above 149.00: 0.867% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY pairs attracts aggressive buying close to the 145.45 area and rallies more than 425 pip from this Monday’s nearly 2-week low. However, spot prices fall a little from their daily peak, but manage to stay above 149.00 through the European early session. FXStreet reported that...
via.news
GBP/EUR Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:07 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.863% up from its 52-week low and 6.08% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.788% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.7878% for the last session’s close. At 15:06 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 0.647% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.14.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 16% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,222.88. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.84% up from its 52-week low and 41.97% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CNH Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.36. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.804% up from its 52-week low and 0.033% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
via.news
GBP/USD Keeps Pulling Back From The 50-DMA: Up By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After reversing to the highest levels within a week and settling at 1.1300 on Monday in Europe, GBP/USD remains defensive. FXStreet noted that the Cable pair reversed from the 50 DMA and began to decline towards an upward-sloping Support line on September 28. The bullish MACD signals,...
via.news
GBP/USD: UK’s Weak Fundamentals Continues To Drag The Currency – Rabobank: (GBPUSD) Rises By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Rabobank economists have been warning the pound that it is a weak currency for months. The GBP/USD exchange rate is expected to continue falling for the time being. FXStreet reported that if Sunak becomes PM, GBP could rally more. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 4% for...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:54 EST on Monday, 24 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,982.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 72, 99.99% below its average volume of 6228429447.03. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.75% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,582.65. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.25% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,947.40 and 0.95% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,435.40.
via.news
EUR/JPY Volatility In The Midst Of BOJ Intervention And ECB/BOJ Policy Buzz: 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the Tokyo session, EUR/JPY has been moving in a range of 143.75 to 147.27. Because of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ), intervention in FX markets to protect the Japanese yen from speculative moves, the cross has been showing extreme volatility. After Masato Kanda, Japan’s highest currency diplomat, commented on the asset’s wild movements.
via.news
Rumble Stock Over 38% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell by a staggering 38.1% in 21 sessions from $11.76 at 2022-10-11, to $7.28 at 20:55 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Volume.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $12,961.43. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.26% up from its 52-week low and 20.43% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/GBP Still On The Defensive With the Russia-Ukraine conflict And After October’s Eurozone PMI
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/GBP cross opens with an initial bearish gap. However, it finds support ahead at mid-0.8600s and recovers some pips from a multiday low. The EUR/GBP cross is trading at a modest intraday loss, just below the 0.8700 mark, and remains in the defensive throughout the early European session.
via.news
USD/JPY Rollercoaster Ride On Japan’s Alleged Intervention: 0.985% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY hovers around 148.85 after a volatile week that saw the pair rebound from a two-week low to regain its momentum before regaining the attention of buyers in time for Monday’s European session. The earlier slump in the pair could be due to the Japan intervention, while sentiment challenges could have favorably benefited the buyers.
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Platinum (PL) is $922.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12063, 99.99% below its average volume of 13356078247.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Marathon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.42% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 14.42% to $14.76 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 2.25% to $11,199.12. Marathon’s last close was $12.90, 84.54% under its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,604.65. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 55225974, 85.66% below its average volume of...
via.news
Copper Futures Bullish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.22% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Monday, 24 October, Copper (HG) is $3.43. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 69168, 99.99% below its average volume of 17131717296.57. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.86% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,705.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.96% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,483.05 and 0.79% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,668.62.
Comments / 0