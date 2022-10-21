Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
FRPD make another arrest involving crimes against children
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to crimes against children. Detectives began an investigation into the solicitation of a Warren County Front Royal minor on Oct. 10. On Oct. 22 24-year-old Centreville resident Harsh Gupta was arrested and charged with 4 counts of...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
Two killed, 1 injured in crash in Frederick County
According to Virginia State Police, at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with three people inside was heading south on Back Mountain Road near Mountain Falls Boulevard when it crossed into the opposite lane and ran off the left side of the road.
q101online.com
HPD ask for help follow fatal shooting
Harrisonburg Police continue to investigate yesterday’s shooting on Community Street that left one man dead. Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying any of three persons of interest. That incident comes a little over a week after another shooting in Harrisonburg that left eight people injured.
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
more961.com
One dead in Harrisonburg shooting
One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
cbs19news
Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executes a search warrant
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, VA. While executing the warrant, JADE officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills,...
cbs19news
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
UPDATE: On Oct 23 at approximately 1 a.m. Charlottesville Police have responded to a shots fired report near the 200 block of West Main St. Two male individuals were involved in an altercation that occurred inside a bar where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside of the...
wmra.org
Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case
A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
NBC 29 News
The Bebedero speaks on the fatal shooting that happened on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the owners of a restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is sharing his experience with the fatal shooting that happened early Sunday, October 23. “I don’t feel like my staff feels like we’re in a bad side of town,” River Hawkins, co-owner of the...
Missing Nelson County teen found
According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
cbs19news
Eyewitness describes shooting on Downtown Mall that killed one, injured two
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "We saw a guy very casually, take out his gun and just start firing away, right there in the restaurant, literally right in front of our table," an anonymous witness said. Charlottesville police responded to Lucky Blue's Bar at 1 a.m Sunday morning to shots...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown
Charlottesville Police have ID’d the victim in an early Sunday-morning shooting on West Main Street downtown. Devonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1 a.m. incident that started as an altercation in an unnamed bar. Two female bystanders were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
WHSV
Rockingham County getting closer to completing Lake Shenandoah drainage basin
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is getting closer to completing a major stormwater project in the Lake Shenandoah area. Over the summer the county used grant funding to begin constructing a large drainage basin on 6.5 acres off of Taylor Springs Road to mitigate flooding in the area.
royalexaminer.com
DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties. “The preservation of these significant...
