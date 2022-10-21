ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
theriver953.com

FRPD make another arrest involving crimes against children

Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to crimes against children. Detectives began an investigation into the solicitation of a Warren County Front Royal minor on Oct. 10. On Oct. 22 24-year-old Centreville resident Harsh Gupta was arrested and charged with 4 counts of...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

HPD ask for help follow fatal shooting

Harrisonburg Police continue to investigate yesterday’s shooting on Community Street that left one man dead. Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying any of three persons of interest. That incident comes a little over a week after another shooting in Harrisonburg that left eight people injured.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
more961.com

One dead in Harrisonburg shooting

One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executes a search warrant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, VA. While executing the warrant, JADE officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case

A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres

The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties. “The preservation of these significant...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy