Zurich Opera’s incoming intendant Matthias Schulz has extended the contract of music director Gianandrea Noseda for three more years. Schulz, who arrives from Berlin’s Staatsoper under den Linden, is acutely aware that Berlin is on the lookout for Barenboim’s successor. He says: ‘Gianandrea Noseda is one of the most distinguished conductors of our time, equally at home at the opera as he is in concert. He has succeeded in leaving a formative artistic impression within the space of just a few months of his first term as Music Director of the.

4 HOURS AGO