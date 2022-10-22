Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
French festival replaces Russian founder
The international festival at Colmar, in Alsace-Lorraine, has named the French conductor Alain Altinoglu as its next artistic durector, effective immediately. He replaces Vladimir Spivakov, who founded the July festival in 1989 and has led it ever since. Spivakov, 78, is keeping a low profile during Putin’s war.
Slipped Disc
Beautiful Russian soprano dies, 88
The death has been announced in Moscow of the strikingly beautiful Galina Pisarenko, a star of the Stanislavski Theatre and a stalwart of Walter Felsenstein’s Komische Oper in East Berlin. In retirement, Pisarenko was an influential teacher. She founded the Nina Dorliak Competition, named for her own teacher, the...
Slipped Disc
The only cellist with a genuine Bergonzi?
It is being claimed tonight that the German cellist Raphaela Gromes is in the unique position of playing an authentic instrument by Carlo Bergonzi. The cello, dated 1740, is one of three known Bergonzis in the world. One, valued at £10 million is in a London vault. Another is in Taiwan’s Chimei Museum.
Slipped Disc
Russia cancels international culture forum
The 9th St Petersburg International Cultural Forum, a showcase of Russian heritage and creativity, has been called off the the Government because the rest of the world refuses to attend. Official tatement:. Amid the current circumstances, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation does not consider it appropriate to...
Slipped Disc
Zurich nails Noseda to 2028
Zurich Opera’s incoming intendant Matthias Schulz has extended the contract of music director Gianandrea Noseda for three more years. Schulz, who arrives from Berlin’s Staatsoper under den Linden, is acutely aware that Berlin is on the lookout for Barenboim’s successor. He says: ‘Gianandrea Noseda is one of the most distinguished conductors of our time, equally at home at the opera as he is in concert. He has succeeded in leaving a formative artistic impression within the space of just a few months of his first term as Music Director of the.
Slipped Disc
Van Cliburn winner goes to biggest agent
IMG Artists are cock-a-hoop at signing Yunchan Lim, sensational winner of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Yunchan, 18, said: ‘I’m very excited and delighted to be joining IMG Artists. I will now be represented globally, and I am looking forward to sharing my music making with the greatest audiences in the most renowned concert halls.’
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil freshens up for Kirill Petrenko’s first US tour
The Berlin Philhrmonic has been briefing local media about its forthcoming 15-day US tour, starting on November 8. It will be the orchestra’s first visit with music director Kirill Petrenko and its first US tour for six years. Nerves are evident. Petrenko made it a condition of his contract that he will never give media intervews.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse
If you want an unexpected, hopeful and tuneful evening in the theatre, head immediately for the Donmar Warehouse. If you can nab a ticket, that is, because word of The Band’s Visit has preceded its arrival in the West End. This smallscale smasher of a musical, by David Yazbek, adapted from an Israeli movie, won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway opening. It deserved them.
Slipped Disc
Berlin Philharmonic takes a position on Currentzis orchestra
The German journalist Axel Brüggemann has picked up on player unease at the appearance of Berlin Philharmonic horn player Sarah Willis in the ad hoc ‘Utopia’orchestra led by the controversial Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis. Willis, it appears, was jumping in ‘at very short notice’ for an absent...
Slipped Disc
Two American pianists and a Ukrainian vie for $100k award
The Honens Competition in Canada named three finalists last night. Illia Ovcharenko, Ukraine, 21. The winner receives C$100,000 and a half-million dollar career development package.
Slipped Disc
Head of UK Intelligence is recruited by Covent Garden
The Royal Opera House announced five new trustees today. They include Sir Alex Younger, former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Services and the longest serving head of MI6 in 50 years. The others are music publisher Janis Susskind, former Harrdos chief Michael Ward, Conde Nast executive Vanessa Kingori and exNational...
Slipped Disc
Blood on the floor at Alice Tully Hall as pianist gives his all
The Russian pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski, Director of Pedagogy and Narrative Musicianship at Bronx School for Music, was giving his first public performance of Rachmaninov’s fourth concerto at Alice Tully Hall on Friday night when his little finger caught the edge of a key. ‘Before I knew it,’ he said,...
ancientpages.com
Secrets Of Iron Age Power Center Uppåkra Revealed By Archaeologists
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - New excavations in Uppåkra, Sweden are at the forefront of cutting edge archaeological techniques. By combining big data, data modeling and DNA sequencing, researchers are currently solving significant parts of a historical puzzle. Perhaps we will learn whether the Justinianic Plague, the forerunner of the Black Death, reached Uppåkra. Until now, this has been uncertain.
Slipped Disc
Israeli is Vienna Phil’s next concertmaster
The Vienna State Opera has picked a new concertmaster for its orchestra. He is Yamen Saadi, 25, a Barenboim-Said Conservatory student from Nazareth. He later studied with Chaim Taub, Israel Philharmonic concertmaster, and with Mihaela Martin at Kronberg Academy. Aged eleven he joined Daniel Barenboim’s West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, becoming its concertmaster at 17.
Slipped Disc
Thielemann takes over Barenboim’s Korea tour
Seoul media have just reported that Christian Thielemann will stand in for the unwell Daniel Barenboim in next months tour by the Staatskapelle Berlin. The orchestra will perform two Brahms symphonies on November 28 and 30. Koreans are advised:. Those who want a refund can call Interpark’s customer service center...
Slipped Disc
UK orchestras are given a delay of execution
We were expecting a bloodbath tomorrow when Arts Council England was due to announce allocations for the next three years. Two London orchestras were thought to be at risk, together with English National Opera and some smaller orgs. However, due to the change of prime minister, the announcement has been...
What made the Domesday Book the most important ancient document to be penned: Understanding the British history
Wiliam the Conqueror, also known as William, the Bastard, was the first Norman ruler of England. His infamous conquest of 1066 brought him a position and power that were unmatched then. However, his authority didn’t remain stable for long. Two decades after coming to power, his son Robert started looking for ways to overthrow his father and become the sole ruler of England. Meantime, Denmark’s King Cnut also planned to destroy the great conqueror.
