Margaret Ann Rapier, age 64, passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born in Barbourville, Kentucky and was preceded in death by her husband, Herman P. Rapier, parents, Jim Deaton and Louise Messer Deaton, and by brothers, Level Deaton, Clinton and Floyd Deaton, and by a sister, Mary Mays.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO