ohmymag.co.uk
Here's why your cat puts its paws on your face and hands
Since cats can’t talk as we do, they use different parts of their body to let us know what they think or feel. It turns out, cats' paws are not only for walking and scratching. Just like our hands, they are useful communication tools. By putting their softies on us, cats are trying to tell us something.
Cases of Child RSV Are Swamping Hospitals. What Are the Symptoms, Treatments?
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in at least two years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Diaphragmatic Hernia in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Diaphragmatic hernia in dogs happens when certain organs move into the diaphragm. The condition can be congenital or it can be caused by a trauma. The post Diaphragmatic Hernia in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
WVNews
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking anger from users
WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines has stoked anger and frustration among patients, and U.S. officials are weighing unprecedented legal action to speed a replacement effort that is set to drag into next year. Sound-dampening foam in the pressurized breathing machines can break...
