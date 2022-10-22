ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott, TX

WacoTrib.com

China Spring now No. 1 in state; Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after Franklin loss

Friday's 1 vs. 2 clash lived up to the hype and then some. And at the end of the night, it was China Spring who emerged triumphant from an epic battle with a 38-36 win. The reward for the Cougars is the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I, pushing Stephenville down to No. 2. Both teams are defending state champions from 2021, and assuming a chalky bracket, they'll meet again in the regional final, though the Yellowjackets will have to dodge both No. 5 Anna and No. 6 Celina to get there.
SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Early voting starts Monday in McLennan County, statewide

In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. Before heading to the polls, voters should confirm they are registered by going to votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” link. The registration deadline for this election passed on Oct. 11.
WacoTrib.com

McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting lags 2018 midterm

Correction: Earlier versions of this story misstated the 2018 and 2020 first-day turnouts and incorrectly stated that this year's first-day total surpassed 2018. Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout lagged first-day early voting in the last midterm election. The McLennan County Elections...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

City presents Cotton Palace Park concepts, child care center's place uncertain

A public meeting Tuesday about the city’s planned $8.2 million redevelopment of Cotton Palace Park included conceptual art of walkways, a playground and an outdoor stage, but the staff and board of Waco Child Development Center were perturbed by what was not pictured: their facility on Ross Avenue. The...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Good time to clean Lake Waco shoreline; women should be equal in church

Now that the water level is drastically low at Lake Waco, a lot of structures from the remains of houses, boat launches and even a swimming pool that were covered when the lake was enlarged during the 1960s are appearing. On one of my hikes along the Lacy Point walking trails, I noticed a lot of rebar sticking up, broken roads and a swimming pool with a huge metal frame protruding three feet above the water. I’ve also noticed a lot of huge concrete structures along the shoreline that are very dangerous.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents

A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife. Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WACO, TX

