China Spring now No. 1 in state; Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after Franklin loss
Friday's 1 vs. 2 clash lived up to the hype and then some. And at the end of the night, it was China Spring who emerged triumphant from an epic battle with a 38-36 win. The reward for the Cougars is the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I, pushing Stephenville down to No. 2. Both teams are defending state champions from 2021, and assuming a chalky bracket, they'll meet again in the regional final, though the Yellowjackets will have to dodge both No. 5 Anna and No. 6 Celina to get there.
Regional cross country roundup: Lorena clears hurdles on way to fourth straight state trip
HUNTSVILLE — Like a rock rolling downhill, the Lorena girls cross country program has picked up plenty of momentum in recent years. And now that rock is rolling right back to Round Rock. It took a village, too. Lorena’s fourth-place finish at the Region III-3A Championships on Tuesday at...
Baylor's Aranda, Tech's McGuire on opposite sidelines for first time
Since being named Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Joey McGuire has fired up the fan base and given Red Raider alums a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the rebirth of the program. Nobody wants to see McGuire succeed more than his old boss, Baylor coach Dave...
Big 12's Yormark tells Waco crowd he's looking at new TV deal, potential expansion
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifting future of college athletics. He’s aggressively looked at adding Pac-12 teams to the Big 12 and has begun early discussions for new TV contracts with ESPN and Fox networks.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Waco-area news briefs: Free crape myrtle seedling distribution Saturday
The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park. The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and...
In McLennan County DA race, Tetens touts endorsements, Robertson touts experience
Josh Tetens, who won the Republican primary for district attorney in March, faces a self described “pro-Second Amendment, pro-death penalty, fiscal conservative” in Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic nominee in the race to become McLennan County district attorney. Tetens, with endorsements of numerous law enforcement associations and McLennan County...
LETTERS: Good time to clean Lake Waco shoreline; women should be equal in church
Now that the water level is drastically low at Lake Waco, a lot of structures from the remains of houses, boat launches and even a swimming pool that were covered when the lake was enlarged during the 1960s are appearing. On one of my hikes along the Lacy Point walking trails, I noticed a lot of rebar sticking up, broken roads and a swimming pool with a huge metal frame protruding three feet above the water. I’ve also noticed a lot of huge concrete structures along the shoreline that are very dangerous.
Early voting starts Monday in McLennan County, statewide
In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. Before heading to the polls, voters should confirm they are registered by going to votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” link. The registration deadline for this election passed on Oct. 11.
McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting lags 2018 midterm
Correction: Earlier versions of this story misstated the 2018 and 2020 first-day turnouts and incorrectly stated that this year's first-day total surpassed 2018. Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout lagged first-day early voting in the last midterm election. The McLennan County Elections...
Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife. Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
City presents Cotton Palace Park concepts, child care center's place uncertain
A public meeting Tuesday about the city’s planned $8.2 million redevelopment of Cotton Palace Park included conceptual art of walkways, a playground and an outdoor stage, but the staff and board of Waco Child Development Center were perturbed by what was not pictured: their facility on Ross Avenue. The...
