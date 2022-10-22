ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Padres would like to have Soto ‘for many years to come’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The sudden end of a season that went unexpectedly deep left the San Diego Padres with questions to answer and holes to fill, as well as a hunger to play further into October next year. They will also begin pondering a long-term deal for superstar Juan Soto, their marquee trade-deadline acquisition who was heating up just as the Padres were eliminated in the NL Championship Series by Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, three wins shy of the World Series. General manager A.J. Preller says the team will begin exploring the possibility of a multiyear contract for the 24-year-old Soto.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis puts muscle into this midweek parlay

We might not be able to do any more standard parlays in baseball, but that doesn't mean we can't combine an NBA and NHL game. The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to lose, and even against a team with superstar talent like the Brooklyn Nets, we're still going to take the Bucks. And with the New York Islanders and New York Rangers squaring off Wednesday night, expect a close game. Not just because they're rivals, but because both have been really bad as of late. So, we're going to take the underdog Rangers +1.5 on the spread to complete our parlay.
KVIA

Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins. Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy