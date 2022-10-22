Read full article on original website
Padres would like to have Soto ‘for many years to come’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The sudden end of a season that went unexpectedly deep left the San Diego Padres with questions to answer and holes to fill, as well as a hunger to play further into October next year. They will also begin pondering a long-term deal for superstar Juan Soto, their marquee trade-deadline acquisition who was heating up just as the Padres were eliminated in the NL Championship Series by Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, three wins shy of the World Series. General manager A.J. Preller says the team will begin exploring the possibility of a multiyear contract for the 24-year-old Soto.
Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
The star shortstop has made his love of Houston restaurants known, and a day after returning home from crushing the Yankees, he popped into Irma's restaurant in downtown.
Mac Jones’ interception vs. Bears appeared to deflect off ESPN SkyCam wire
The Bruins defeated the Stars 3-1 on Tuesday. Boston will be back on Thursday (7 p.m.) to play the Red Wings at TD Garden. The Celtics are off until a Friday matchup at home against the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. An interception with a (slight) SkyCam assist: As it turns...
Giannis puts muscle into this midweek parlay
We might not be able to do any more standard parlays in baseball, but that doesn't mean we can't combine an NBA and NHL game. The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to lose, and even against a team with superstar talent like the Brooklyn Nets, we're still going to take the Bucks. And with the New York Islanders and New York Rangers squaring off Wednesday night, expect a close game. Not just because they're rivals, but because both have been really bad as of late. So, we're going to take the underdog Rangers +1.5 on the spread to complete our parlay.
Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins. Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.
