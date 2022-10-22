Read full article on original website
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
NHL Morning Skate for October 24
* After dropping their first two games of 2022-23, the Blackhawks have rallied with three straight wins - overcoming a multi-goal deficit in each contest and joining rare company in the process. * The retooled Red Wings are off to their best start in more than a decade, with offseason...
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
Color of Hockey: 'Mighty Ducks' franchise boosts Nelson's off-ice career
Former Devils prospect relishing role as adviser for Disney+ series, appearing in TV commercials. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Chris Nelson, a 1988 New Jersey Devils draft pick who's finding success in Hollywood doing TV commercials and as a hockey technical adviser for Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2.
MIN@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (3-3-0) look to wrap up their homestand on a high note when they welcome the Wild (1-3-1) to the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs' two-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night with a 5-2...
Kicking Things Off | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes with more behind-the-scenes stories, fun facts, special facts and more. This week in 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, I catch you up on a few behind-the-scene fun moments but also do a little stat digging... like the last time Jack Hughes took a penalty, and how Shakir Mukhamadullin is faring in the KHL.
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
Preview: Coyotes conclude season-opening road trip in Columbus on Tuesday
Arizona looks to continue strong power-play numbers; team returns for home opener on Friday. Oct. 25, 2022 | 4 pm MST | Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio. There's a light at the end of the road trip tunnel. The Arizona Coyotes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth and final...
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Devils, 6-2, in first regulation loss of season
DETROIT-- The Detroit Red Wings had their season-opening five-game point streak end in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a first-period goal for the second time in as many games, the Devils responded with four straight goals over the first two frames. Dominik Kubalik cut Detroit's deficit in half, 4-2, in the third, but New Jersey netted a pair later in the period to hand the Red Wings (3-1-2; 8 points) their first regulation loss of the season.
Bratt's three points help Devils hand Red Wings first regulation loss
DETROIT -- Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist, helping the New Jersey Devils to a 6-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday. The Devils were coming off a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals at home Monday. "We weren't happy...
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
From Anton Lundell's early goal to Florida's shot-suppression skills, here are five takeaways from Sunday's win over the Islanders. The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
Georgiev makes 44 saves, Avalanche defeat Rangers in shootout
NEW YORK -- Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves in his return to Madison Square Garden to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday. Georgiev, who played for the Rangers from 2017-22 before he was traded to the Avalanche on July 7, stopped Kaapo Kakko, Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere in the shootout. He is 4-0-1 this season with a 2.56 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.
