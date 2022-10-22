ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders’ Hankins to boost run D

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units. The Cowboys are giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024. Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago and has one start in the five games he has played. Dallas is the fourth club for Hankins in 10 seasons.
Giannis puts muscle into this midweek parlay

We might not be able to do any more standard parlays in baseball, but that doesn't mean we can't combine an NBA and NHL game. The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to lose, and even against a team with superstar talent like the Brooklyn Nets, we're still going to take the Bucks. And with the New York Islanders and New York Rangers squaring off Wednesday night, expect a close game. Not just because they're rivals, but because both have been really bad as of late. So, we're going to take the underdog Rangers +1.5 on the spread to complete our parlay.
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game. He wasn’t done there, getting the first goal of the game to add to his milestone night. He took a pass in transition from Brett Howden and beat James Reimer up high to become the 12th American-born player to score 400 goals. The Sharks lost their eighth straight home game to the Golden Knights.
Vassell and Spurs top Timberwolves 115-106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 on Monday night. The Spurs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and expanded the lead to 35 points early in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves rallied. Karl Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Minnesota.
