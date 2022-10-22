We might not be able to do any more standard parlays in baseball, but that doesn't mean we can't combine an NBA and NHL game. The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to lose, and even against a team with superstar talent like the Brooklyn Nets, we're still going to take the Bucks. And with the New York Islanders and New York Rangers squaring off Wednesday night, expect a close game. Not just because they're rivals, but because both have been really bad as of late. So, we're going to take the underdog Rangers +1.5 on the spread to complete our parlay.

18 MINUTES AGO