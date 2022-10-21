Devils (-105) @ Red Wings (-115) It's a day that ends in "y" - which means we're backing the Devils. The scoreline suggests they tossed up a dud on Monday night, but that was far from the case. New Jersey recorded nine more high-danger chances than the Capitals (18-9) and controlled nearly 70% of the expected goal share, recording 4.73 to Washington's 2.04.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO