Kessel breaks NHL ironman record, scores 400th career goal
Phil Kessel became the NHL's new ironman Tuesday night, and he wasn't done there. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke retired blue-liner Keith Yandle's record by suiting up for his 990th consecutive game in Vegas' 4-2 road win over the San Jose Sharks. Here's the updated all-time top five. Player...
Fascinating 4: Keep tabs on these NHLers who've charged out of the gate
Tuesday is the two-week mark of the 2022-23 NHL season, which means we've seen enough hockey to have half-baked opinions on teams and players. Below is a look at four fascinating players, and why they've worth tracking. (Stats through Monday's games via Hockey Reference/Evolving-Hockey.) Cole Caufield, Montreal. My take: The...
NHL Tuesday best bets: Devils to respond in Detroit
Devils (-105) @ Red Wings (-115) It's a day that ends in "y" - which means we're backing the Devils. The scoreline suggests they tossed up a dud on Monday night, but that was far from the case. New Jersey recorded nine more high-danger chances than the Capitals (18-9) and controlled nearly 70% of the expected goal share, recording 4.73 to Washington's 2.04.
Canadiens' Price: 'I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment'
Breathe a sigh of relief, Montreal Canadiens fans: Carey Price isn't calling it a career just yet. "We'll have to really just take it step by step," the injured goaltender told reporters in a press conference Monday. "I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment. "My...
Tavares avoids injury after briefly leaving clash vs. Golden Knights
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares returned to action Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights shortly after he was helped off the ice with a seemingly significant leg injury. Tavares was struck by a shot from teammate Rasmus Sandin in the third period and stayed down on the ice...
Canucks' Miller: Up to fans 'if they want to throw their shit on the ice'
The Vancouver Canucks' 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Saturday's home opener was an apparent tipping point for fans, as the crowd at Rogers Arena showered the team with boos - and a Canucks sweater. But Canucks forward J.T. Miller doesn't seem bothered by such things. "If they want...
Borowiecki discharged from hospital after being stretchered off vs. Flyers
Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki was released from hospital Saturday night after he was stretchered off the ice during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers. Borowiecki was resting at home Sunday with no major injuries. He'll undergo further testing and observation to determine a timeline for his return. The...
Dolphins edge Steelers in Tua's SNF return
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn't intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. However, despite a scoreless second half, Miami held on to defeat the Steelers 16-10 Sunday night thanks to two interceptions of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game's closing minutes.
Kawhi out for 2-game set vs. Thunder due to stiffness in right knee
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will miss the second game Thursday after experiencing stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard didn't suffer a setback with...
NHL Power Rankings: Early overreactions for every team
This is the first in-season edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we offer an early overreaction based on each team's performance. 1. Calgary Flames (4-1-0) Preseason rank: 4. The Flames are...
Harden, Embiid carry 76ers past Pacers for long-awaited 1st win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden and the 76ers watched plenty of their bad plays on film during recent practices. The clips magnified the results on the court. “I felt like we were 0-82,” Harden said. They don't have to worry about that now. Harden had 29 points and...
