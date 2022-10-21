Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Oddsmakers give the Tennessee Titans (4-2) a small chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 1.5 points in a matchup with the Houston Texans (1-4-1) on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at NRG Stadium. A total of 40.5 points has been set for this matchup.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Monday’s NHL schedule features an outing between the favored New Jersey Devils (3-2-0, -131 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Washington Capitals (3-3-0, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN. Devils vs. Capitals Predictions. Devils vs. Capitals Betting Odds. Devils vs...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
A matchup of ACC teams features the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 64 in the outing.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Ottawa Senators (3-2-0) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive game against the Dallas Stars (4-0-1), who have -105 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSW, and RDS. Senators vs. Stars Predictions. Senators vs. Stars Betting Odds. Senators vs...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Leonard Fournette – NFL – Player Prop Predictions, Lines and Trends
Leonard Fournette has player props available on Thursday when he hits the field at 8:15 PM ET live on Amazon Prime Video. This matchup in Week 8 sees Fournette’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) in action at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Fournette Rushing...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) are expected to keep their six-game winning streak going as they are heavily favored by 10.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. The game has a 43.5-point over/under. Eagles vs. Steelers Predictions. Eagles vs. Steelers Odds. Latest...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
MNF Prop Bets + NFL Week 7 Recap (Ep. 1425)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) recap NFL Week 7 and give out their best Monday Night Football prop bets for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots. The crew gives out NFL prop bets for Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Velus Jones, Jonnu Smith and more. Podcast Transcription. The Sports Gambling Podcast is...
Comments / 0