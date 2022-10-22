ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

LEAD Girls of NC to hold Expo this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Middle school can be tough, especially for young girls. Joy Nelson Thomas remembers being bullied during those years and having loved ones struggle with mental health even at that young age. That's what inspired her to create LEAD Girls of NC, a nonprofit organization that specifically works with girls in grades six through eight to motivate and empower them.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Earthquake hits North Carolina-Virginia border, north of Sparta

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border around 5:30 a.m. The epicenter for the earthquake was nine miles north of Sparta, NC in Virginia. Sparta residents, like Joel Rea, said while they were initially surprised, the earthquake became an afterthought as the day went on. "My...
SPARTA, NC
WXII 12

Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Triad elementary school evacuated after reports of smoke, officials said

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad elementary school reported smoke in the school building Tuesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Johnson Street Global Studies was evacuated early. This occurred after reports of smoke in the Johnson Street building were made. The High Point Fire Department responded to the scene...
HIGH POINT, NC
roaringbengals.com

Urban legends of North Carolina

Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WXII 12

Guilford County General Election Results 2022

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Guilford County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth native challenges self-described conservative Christian

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina house seat 74 was decided by just 13 hundred votes in 2020 and the winner of that race will face a new democratic challenger in 2022. Carla Catalan Day grew up in district 74. She attended West Forsyth High School and said she entered this race to fight for her daughter's generation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Randolph County General Election Results 2022

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Randolph County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$14 million of improvements to North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Last week, the Wilkes County Commissioners approved a $14 million dollar contract for improvements at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The money will come from the $18 million dollars worth of ARPA funds allocated to the project through the state budget. The contract is with Choate...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Missing teen reported in Wilkes County

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Davidson County General Election Results 2022

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Results for Davidson County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Old Rural Hall Road closed after accident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem is partially closed after a car accident Sunday. Winston-Salem police said that the 5400 block of Old Rural Hall Road is closed. No one was injured in the accident. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

