WXII 12
LEAD Girls of NC to hold Expo this weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Middle school can be tough, especially for young girls. Joy Nelson Thomas remembers being bullied during those years and having loved ones struggle with mental health even at that young age. That's what inspired her to create LEAD Girls of NC, a nonprofit organization that specifically works with girls in grades six through eight to motivate and empower them.
247Sports
#GHOE Schedule of Alumni events for the North Carolina A&T Aggies homecoming week
North Carolina A&T State University celebrates its homecoming this week and it is sure to be wonderful event and wonderful event. This is that time of the year when the Aggies break out the fly gear, start frying fish and warming up the grill. Below is a list of events...
WXII 12
Earthquake hits North Carolina-Virginia border, north of Sparta
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border around 5:30 a.m. The epicenter for the earthquake was nine miles north of Sparta, NC in Virginia. Sparta residents, like Joel Rea, said while they were initially surprised, the earthquake became an afterthought as the day went on. "My...
WXII 12
Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
WXII 12
Triad elementary school evacuated after reports of smoke, officials said
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad elementary school reported smoke in the school building Tuesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Johnson Street Global Studies was evacuated early. This occurred after reports of smoke in the Johnson Street building were made. The High Point Fire Department responded to the scene...
'It’s about honoring our tradition' | NC A&T alumna reflects on her homecoming experience three decades ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week proud aggies far and wide will make their way to Greensboro to celebrate homecoming. It's a tradition many alumni have experienced for decades. News 2 spoke with an alum who shared how "The Greatest Homecoming on Earth" has evolved over the years. It's been...
wfmynews2.com
Family of slain Dudley High School student want answers from Greensboro police
The family of 17-year-old Ja’Zari Harper is heartbroken. The Dudley High School senior died after a shooting in Greensboro on October 6th.
roaringbengals.com
Urban legends of North Carolina
Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
WXII 12
Guilford County General Election Results 2022
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Guilford County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into home in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Lexington man is dead after speeding into a home on Deerhaven Lane in Thomasville Monday night, according to troopers. They arrived to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. and discovered a 2022 Yamaha Motorcycle crashed into a home. They discovered that 35-year-old Bobby Ray Fine...
WXII 12
Forsyth native challenges self-described conservative Christian
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina house seat 74 was decided by just 13 hundred votes in 2020 and the winner of that race will face a new democratic challenger in 2022. Carla Catalan Day grew up in district 74. She attended West Forsyth High School and said she entered this race to fight for her daughter's generation.
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
WXII 12
Randolph County General Election Results 2022
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Randolph County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
$14 million of improvements to North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Last week, the Wilkes County Commissioners approved a $14 million dollar contract for improvements at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The money will come from the $18 million dollars worth of ARPA funds allocated to the project through the state budget. The contract is with Choate...
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WXII 12
Davidson County General Election Results 2022
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Results for Davidson County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Small fire in bathroom at Johnson St. Global Students in High Point forces students into remote learning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of a Triad elementary school and students have been evacuated. High Point Fire Department confirmed they are working at Johnson Street Global Studies on Johnson Street in High Point. The fire chief says that there was a small fire in the bathroom. Students will be […]
Old Rural Hall Road closed after accident
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem is partially closed after a car accident Sunday. Winston-Salem police said that the 5400 block of Old Rural Hall Road is closed. No one was injured in the accident. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area...
