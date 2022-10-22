Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Developer breaks ground on 279-apartment community in LaGrange
Atlanta-based multifamily investor Vista Residential Partners broke ground on the development of the Creekview Vista community in LaGrange. Situated on 36 acres at 1705 Hamilton Road, the 279-unit complex will be part of a larger master-planned community, which will include single-family homes on an adjacent parcel and restaurant and retail space at the entrance.
Christmas Made in the South returning for 31st year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas shoppers will soon get a head start at the 31st annual Christmas Made in the South event, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center, according to a social media page for the event. There will be over 200 makers, […]
WTVM
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
wrbl.com
Columbus Fire unveils new fire truck, first in 5 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Monday morning to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. This is the first new fire truck to join the fleet in five years, according to the Columbus Fire Chief, Salvatore Scarpa. The...
WTVM
Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
Opelika-Auburn News
Shinhwa in Auburn begins construction on new $78 million expansion project
Shinhwa Auto USA has begun clearing land for its new 483,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Auburn Technology Park West. The project comes as the Auburn City Council voted last week to approve Shinhwa moving forward with its expansion. The new facility is part of a $78 million growth project and will create 42 jobs over the next three years.
Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
WTVM
Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28. This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more. The event will be from 7...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A devoted Auburn man gets his due for a life well-lived
I believe it was 1971 when I met Steve Wilson for the first time. He was a junior linebacker at Auburn and I was the sports editor (and sports staff) at The Huntsville News, two years into what would be become my life’s work. Wilson had been a standout...
Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
Piedmont reports an influx of pediatric flu cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus has recently seen an unusual increase in pediatric influenza cases. Rebecca Reamy, the Chief of Pediatrics at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, says the hospital has seen a significant increase in pediatric flu cases topping previous years, including 2013, which had the highest flu cases among children in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal
Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. "First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid...
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
WTVM
Jeff Nelson, Jeff Blackstone running for Chambers County Sheriff
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County voters will elect a new sheriff in November. Longtime sheriff Sid Lockhart will retire following 40 years of service. Republican Jeff Nelson and Democrat Jeff Blackstone both agree that following in the footsteps of Sheriff Lockhart will be a challenge and they both have plans to keep people in Chambers County safe.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
Pedestrian fatally injured by 18-wheeler in Opelika
A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a commercial vehicle while traveling on Interstate 85 South in Opelika early Saturday morning. The accident happened at about 2:35 a.m. as Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash, according to the Opelika Police Department. Responding officers located the victim...
Comments / 0