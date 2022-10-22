Read full article on original website
Texas Southern Claws Back to Stun Alcorn State
Texas Southern earned a hard-fought SWAC West victory over Alcorn State in Week 8.
gojsutigers.com
Soccer Claims SWAC Regular Season Title With Win Over Texas Southern
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University soccer team claimed the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship with its victory at Texas Southern Sunday afternoon. JSU took down Texas Southern 2-0 to remain undefeated and hold onto the top spot in the SWAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State (8-6-1, 7-0-1...
gojsutigers.com
Men's Cross Country Claims 2022 SWAC Championship Title
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| The Jackson State University men's cross country team is the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men's Cross Country Champions after an elite performance at the championship meet Monday morning in Florida. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State placed three runners in the top five of the event starting with...
Jackson State’s Win vs. Campbell Was an FCS Declaration
With a homecoming win over Campbell, the Tigers and its star coach showed that they are building a powerhouse program.
ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ headed back to Mississippi. This time there will be no rebels or bulldogs … only JSU tigers.
ESPN’s popular college football pregame show will be headed to the Magnolia State next weekend, but will not be visiting Oxford to Starkville. ESPN’s “College Gameday” announced that it will be coming to Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 29. That weekend Jackson State University will host Southern...
gojsutigers.com
Volleyball Secures 3-0 Sweep at Alabama A&M
HUNTSVILLE, ALA. --The Jackson State volleyball team earned a three-set win (25-20, 25-23, 25-23) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs Sunday on the road at Elmore Gymnasium. The conference victory improved Jackson State's record to 8-13 overall and 7-2 in SWAC play. Alexis Williams finished with 19 kills on the day...
theadvocate.com
ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi
ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
Jackson State Holds Off Campbell For Homecoming Victory
Jackson State used their star running back's legs to earn a homecoming victory over a tough FCS opponent.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State get 4th major national placement in 3 weeks
The Jackson State football team will once again be placed in the national spotlight this week. On Oct. 29, ESPN‘s “College Gameday” is scheduled to head to Jackson, Mississippi, as the Tigers face longtime rival Southern in this year’s BoomBox Classic. The longstanding show is one...
aamusports.com
Jackson State And Mississippi Valley State Up Next As Alabama A&M Hits The Home Stretch
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (4-20, 3-5 SWAC) returns home for a pair of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matches as they play host to Jackson State (7-13, 6-2 SWAC) and Mississippi Valley State (1-16, 0-8 SWAC) on Sunday, October 23 and Monday, October 24, respectively. First serve is set for 4 p.m. against JSU and 6 p.m. vs. MVSU.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces location for Week 9 broadcast
ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Jackson, Mississippi for a historic rivalry between to HBCU teams, the show announced Sunday. GameDay will take place before the Jackson State and Southern matchup. It is the second time this season the show has moved away from its usual Power 5 matchup.
WTOK-TV
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
Here's How Much Jimbo Fisher's Buyout Would Cost Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been so disappointing this season that a contract buyout for Jimbo Fisher is being discussed by countless fans on social media. However, it's probably not realistic. For starters, Texas A&M invested in Fisher for the long haul. It's hard to envision the athletic department bailing on him...
Jackson State-Campbell Live Game Thread
Campbell Fighting Camels battle the Jackson State Tigers during Homecoming in Week 8.
WAPT
Jackson State University homecoming brings in big win for capital city
JACKSON, Miss. — Fans from far and wide flocked to Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday as Jackson State battled Campbell University for their homecoming game. Some JSU fans came as far as the West Coast to be in Jackson for homecoming. Congressman Bennie Thompson held the coin flip at midfield...
Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend
Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country. After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi River level goes below zero; rise expected thanks to rainfall
The level of the Mississippi River at Vicksburg hit -0.08 on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Gages website. The level is one of the river’s lowest this year as drought conditions caused by a lack of rain continue to affect the United States. The river’s level Friday was 0.17. The lowest level on record was -7 feet on Feb. 3, 1940.
“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
Vicksburg Post
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
