Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller
MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
Notebook: Missoula Hellgate rides youth movement into State AA semifinal vs. Billings West
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
Week 8: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime thriller at No. 2 Sacramento State
The No. 7 Grizzlies (5-2, 2-2) led until the waning moments at No. 2 Sac State (7-0, 3-0), but the Hornets took the win in overtime. Love at first kick: The 5,000-mile journey of Griz kicker Nico Ramos. From Florida to New Jersey, California and Montana, senior kicker Nico Ramos...
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula
MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
Rocky's Sydney Little Light and Western's Jonathan Harrison earn Frontier cross country kudos
WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light and Montana Western's Jonathan Harrison earned Frontier Conference cross country runner of the week recognition on Monday. Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, finished third out of 214 runners in the 5K at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand...
