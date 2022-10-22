ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyond Done
3d ago

It’s a terrible job, they’re timed, hassled constantly, no AC in their vans, hustling almost at a trot to finish their runs. FIRE DEJOY!

Apostate
2d ago

Rural carriers DO NOT get paid overtime except for two weeks during Christmas. The rest of the year they get squat if they work longer than their route evaluation. Ask me how I know.

Talk Hard
3d ago

Well it’s not a stable job anymore. They cut jobs all the time. They make it difficult to apply for as well. I love it when they list the job as p/t but may be required to work overtime. Ie you get zero benefits.

