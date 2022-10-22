Read full article on original website
Beyond Done
3d ago
It’s a terrible job, they’re timed, hassled constantly, no AC in their vans, hustling almost at a trot to finish their runs. FIRE DEJOY!
Apostate
2d ago
Rural carriers DO NOT get paid overtime except for two weeks during Christmas. The rest of the year they get squat if they work longer than their route evaluation. Ask me how I know.
Talk Hard
3d ago
Well it’s not a stable job anymore. They cut jobs all the time. They make it difficult to apply for as well. I love it when they list the job as p/t but may be required to work overtime. Ie you get zero benefits.
USPS Suspends Service After This Date
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
Man demands young female employee unlock the doors to a closed convenience store and then won't leave
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working the late shift at a convenience store that closed at 11 p.m. One night, I locked the doors at 10:55 p.m., five minutes before we were supposed to close. A regular customer tried to get inside the store at 10:59 p.m. He pounded on the door and gestured at the clock, indicating that we were supposed to be open for another minute. Against my better judgment, I relented and let him in.
USPS announces stamp price hikes for 2023
(NEXSTAR) – The price of postage is going up — again. The United States Postal Service officially announced the price of Forever stamps and other postage will go up on Jan. 22, 2023. The move has been anticipated for months after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that increases would be necessary to keep up with costs. Inflation was expected to add $1 billion to the Postal Service’s operating budget, the Associated Press reported.
It turns out employees working a 4-day week use their extra day off to catch up on sleep
A six-month study is showing that a four-day workweek could be beneficial for companies and employees.
15 % Of USPS Packages Fail To Receive Their Recipients
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'
The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
How much do Amazon delivery drivers make? Annual and hourly wage breakdown.
Amazon delivery drivers make an average annual income of $43,207, or $21 an hour. Amazon Flex drivers make between $18 to $25 an hour.
CNBC
FedEx is reassuring holiday shippers and retailers it can deliver for peak season even after major cost cuts
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
ccjdigital.com
Driver shortage no longer trucking's top concern
Thanks to record-high diesel prices and volatile pricing swings at the fuel island, fuel prices unseated the driver shortage as the industry's No. 1 concern, according to the American Transportation Research Institute's (ATRI) 18th annual Top Industry Issues report. The driver shortage took the No. 2 spot after holding the...
Kroger announces major update on new ‘zero compromise’ store policy impacting millions of customers across the US
KROGER has long prided itself on putting the customer first. Now the grocery giant has announced a major update on its “zero compromise” store policy to personalize shopping experiences for millions of customers. Since 2018, Kroger has been working to announce and open 20 automated customer fulfillment centers...
I made less than minimum wage working 80-100 hours a week
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It started as a part-time job. I already had a full-time job working as a bank teller. I'd had a second job for an entire month, but it didn't work out. After taking some time to rest and recover from that experience, I took another second job, this time as a liquor store clerk.
