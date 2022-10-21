Read full article on original website
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Fetterman team defends performance in Pennsylvania Senate midterm clash
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage on Tuesday night in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson...
Fetterman avoids pledging to release medical records during debate
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman would not commit to releasing his medical records during a televised debate with Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. During a debate hosted by WHTM in Harrisburg, Pa., and aired on NewsNation, one of the moderators asked Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year and continues to have auditory processing issues, if he would pledge to release his medical records.
Hochul, Zeldin both take swings in only debate in tightening governor's race
The Democratic governor seeking her first term and the Long Island congressmember hit on the themes that have defined their campaigns.
