FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
Heisman Trophy Race Coming Down to Six Quarterbacks, One Running Back
Some players soared to the top of the heap while others fell completely from oddsmakers' minds.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Paul Finebaum Names Most 'Invisible' Hot Seat In The Country
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum named the most "invisible" hot seat in the country on Monday. The honor goes to Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M fell to South Carolina on Saturday, dropping below .500 on the season, but Fisher isn't at risk of being fired due to his massive contract buyout.
Mike Leach calls out own players vs Alabama: 'We spent a lot of time frightened of their jerseys'
Mike Leach was less than happy with his Mississippi State squad following the drubbing handed to them by the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his postgame press conference, the Bulldogs leader called out his players for being too afraid of Alabama’s jerseys, instead of playing with pride and confidence. “I...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G bowl projections following Week 8
Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
247Sports
After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players
The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
atozsports.com
Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it
The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
247Sports
Texas A&M football: Why staff changes are something to watch for Aggies, Jimbo Fisher at season's conclusion
As Texas A&M football’s season continues to spiral out of control in Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era, 247Sports’ Josh Pate says things need to be addressed in the long run. The Aggies dropped to 3-4 and extended their losing streak to three games. Pate examined where the program goes from here on the latest episode of Late Kick.
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: Oregon makes stand at No. 1, USC rises
Remember back in Week 1 when the Georgia Bulldogs blew out Oregon? The Ducks do, too, and it feels as if the national reaction to that result fueled them. That trend continued Saturday against UCLA, where the Bruins are no longer undefeated. Heading into Week 9, there's no question about No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings, but below is where the other 11 teams fall.
Penn State moves up in national rankings after rebounding vs. Minnesota
Penn State moved up slightly in the national rankings following a resounding bounce-back win against Minnesota on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday afternoon. Penn State entered Saturday ranked No. 16 in both polls.
Game Preview: Stanford vs No. 12 UCLA
Brady Quinn and Danny Kannell join CBS Sports HQ to preview the Week 9 college football matchup between Stanford and UCLA.
247Sports
Maryland Football Commitments Update: Wisloski goes off again, Long passes for 300-plus yards
Maryland football improved to 6-2 with a 31-24 win over Northwestern, getting bowl-eligible for the second year in a row, the earliest they have achieved six wins in a season since 2001. As we have been doing every week, we take a look at how Maryland football's commitments performed in their high school games this past weekend.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
247Sports
