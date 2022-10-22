ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

coveleaderpress.com

Tree planted at Fairview/Jewell Elementary in memory of Diana Gunnels

Friends, family, and CCISD staff members gathered to remember and honor Diana Gunnels. Gunnels worked for almost 30 years with the Copperas Cove Independent School District as a paraprofessional before succumbing to cancer and passing May 28, 2022. On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., a dedication and memorial were held at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School which they held near the burr oak tree planted in her honor.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Good time to clean Lake Waco shoreline; women should be equal in church

Now that the water level is drastically low at Lake Waco, a lot of structures from the remains of houses, boat launches and even a swimming pool that were covered when the lake was enlarged during the 1960s are appearing. On one of my hikes along the Lacy Point walking trails, I noticed a lot of rebar sticking up, broken roads and a swimming pool with a huge metal frame protruding three feet above the water. I’ve also noticed a lot of huge concrete structures along the shoreline that are very dangerous.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

City presents Cotton Palace Park concepts, child care center's place uncertain

A public meeting Tuesday about the city’s planned $8.2 million redevelopment of Cotton Palace Park included conceptual art of walkways, a playground and an outdoor stage, but the staff and board of Waco Child Development Center were perturbed by what was not pictured: their facility on Ross Avenue. The...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Free crape myrtle seedling distribution Saturday

The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park. The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KILLEEN, TX
24hip-hop.com

Meet the newest upcoming music artist “Pullup10k”

Meet the newest upcoming music artist from Waco, Texas, Pullup10k (@Pullup10k). Although he still resides in Waco, he goes back and forth to Austin Texas, which he refers to as his second home. His rapping career started with making music based on his life and living in the North side of Waco Texas growing up in the struggle.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
fox44news.com

Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
JARRELL, TX

