Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Horton to lead Michigan Cattlemen’s Association
The Michigan Cattlemen’s Association has named a new Executive Vice President to lead the organization. Sara Horton tells Brownfield she looks forward to growing membership, updating the Michigan Beef Expo program, and assisting the needs of the state’s cattle industry. “I have a lot of good ideas for...
adastraradio.com
Iowa State Fair CEO retiring
One of the most popular state fairs in the country will be under new leadership next year. Gary Slater tells Brownfield he’s retiring as CEO of the Iowa State Fair after 21 years. “When you get to a point where you’re comfortable with leaving the fair better than you...
adastraradio.com
HPAI detected in commercial flock of gamebirds in Nebraska
There is another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says that brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The department says it will establish a 6.2-mile control...
adastraradio.com
The challenge of hunting antelope with archery equipment
A bow hunter from Winterset, Iowa recently had success on an antelope hunting trip to Wyoming. Warren Holder, with the television show Raised Hunting on the Outdoor Channel, tells Brownfield his family annually chases pronghorn out West. He says antelope are very challenging to hunt with archery equipment. Learn more by listening to his full interview on the latest episode of Outdoor Adventures.
adastraradio.com
Sedgwick Eyes Sub-State Title, Other South Central Kansas Volleyball Standouts
“Uncommon” has been the one-word motto for the Sedgwick volleyball team during the 2022 season. The Cardinals have pretty much hit the nail on the head with that one after completing an unbeaten regular season Tuesday with a Heart of America League sweep of Bennington. “Finishing up at 36-0...
Comments / 0