NEW YORK – After Columbia scored 15 straight points to pull even and had a chance for a go-ahead field goal, the Dartmouth football team responded with a 65-yard drive in just over a minute which ended with a Ryan Bloch career-long 32-yard field goal with only four seconds remaining, as the Big Green picked up a much-needed 27-24 Ivy League victory on Saturday. In a game full of twists and turns, Dartmouth's special teams was opportunistic all day, including a blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a fumble recovery on a punt return that led to a touchdown. With the win, the Big Green improve to 2-4 and 1-2 in the Ivy League while Columbia falls to 3-3 and 0-3 in league play.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO