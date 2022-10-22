ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

dartmouthsports.com

Lightweights Open the 2022-23 Season at Head of the Charles

BOSTON, Mass. – The Dartmouth lightweight rowing team opened the 2022-23 season at the Head of the Charles regatta over the weekend. The Big Green had entries in Championship Single and Doubles, Lightweight Fours and Lightweight Eights. On Saturday, Jack Costello and Jack Stone represented Dartmouth in the Men's...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Tennis in Action at ITA Super Regionals and Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. — Several members of the Dartmouth men's tennis team competed in the Dartmouth Invitational, while others were in action at the ITA Super Regionals hosted by Harvard. Among those competing at ITA Super Regionals was Hikaru Takeda, who defeated Columbia's Henry Ruger in a three-set thriller to...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Women’s Hockey Falls to No. 15 Harvard in Season-Opener

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team dropped its season-opening game against the Harvard Crimson on Friday night. The Big Green outshot the Crimson throughout the contest but fell by a score of 3-0 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Dartmouth battled to create chances and challenged Harvard's goaltender Alex...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Women’s Tennis Enjoys Successful Sunday at Brown Classic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — There was no shortage of victories on Sunday as the Dartmouth women's tennis team wrapped up competition at the Brown Classic. The Big Green bested Rhode Island in four of five in singles and claimed the lone doubles match. Ujvala Jupalli, Emily Zhou, Brooke Hess and...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Wrap Up Weekend at Head of the Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Dartmouth women's rowing team wrapped up its weekend at the 57th Head of the Charles on Sunday by competing in the Championship Fours and Championship Eights, finishing 11th and 26th overall. The championship races featured the top Division I collegiate women's boats, and national team boats from the United States and abroad.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Strong Rebound After Tough Start Not Enough at Vermont

NEW YORK – Vermont scored on three of its first four shots before the Dartmouth field hockey team rebounded over the final three quarters, but it wasn't enough in a 4-0 loss on Sunday. Defensively, the Big Green didn't allow a goal for a stretch of 34:49 while offensively, Dartmouth had one stretch of seven straight shots in the fourth quarter, as the team got better as the game progressed.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Remains Unbeaten, Cruises to 95-10 Win Over Princeton

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's rugby team showcased its depth with 12 different players earning at least one try in the Big Green's 95-10 victory over Princeton Saturday afternoon at Brophy Field. Dartmouth remained unbeaten, improving to 6-0 with NIRA postseason action just weeks away. First-year varsity program...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Tops Columbia in Thriller, 27-24

NEW YORK – After Columbia scored 15 straight points to pull even and had a chance for a go-ahead field goal, the Dartmouth football team responded with a 65-yard drive in just over a minute which ended with a Ryan Bloch career-long 32-yard field goal with only four seconds remaining, as the Big Green picked up a much-needed 27-24 Ivy League victory on Saturday. In a game full of twists and turns, Dartmouth's special teams was opportunistic all day, including a blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a fumble recovery on a punt return that led to a touchdown. With the win, the Big Green improve to 2-4 and 1-2 in the Ivy League while Columbia falls to 3-3 and 0-3 in league play.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Hockey Tops Guelph in Exhibition on Friday

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team defeated Guelph, 7-3, in their final exhibition on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. Leading the way for the Big Green was Cam MacDonald with three goals and one assist. Joey Musa, Braiden Dorfman, Cooper Flinton and Matt Hubbarde each scored once. Sean Chisholm, John Fusco, Tanner Palocsik and Hubbarde each tallied two assists. Along with MacDonald, Steven Townley, Ian Pierce, Jack Cameron and Flinton all chipped in one assist. Cooper Black and Mikey Roberts combined for 22 saves in net.
HANOVER, NH
WBUR

How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Part 3 of Hall of Fame Profiles: Boudreau did the unthinkable twice during his career

On November 5th, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. This year there's 12 athletes, one coach and two teams getting inducted. Due to that large class, we elected to run feature stories on each of the individuals/teams. We started last week with Billy Harrison, and this week we continue with Mark Boudreau (below) and Lisa (Southmayd) MacKenzie.
WILMINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M

PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
PRINCETON, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
thelocalne.ws

185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills

There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
IPSWICH, MA

