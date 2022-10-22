Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Opens Season With Strong Efforts on Saturday at Head of the Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Dartmouth women's rowing team opened its season on Saturday at the 57th Head of the Charles Regatta. The Big Green had entries in the Club Fours and Club Eights, finishing 12th out of 49 crews and 11th out of 40 crews, respectively. "Overall, we are...
dartmouthsports.com
Lightweights Open the 2022-23 Season at Head of the Charles
BOSTON, Mass. – The Dartmouth lightweight rowing team opened the 2022-23 season at the Head of the Charles regatta over the weekend. The Big Green had entries in Championship Single and Doubles, Lightweight Fours and Lightweight Eights. On Saturday, Jack Costello and Jack Stone represented Dartmouth in the Men's...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Tennis in Action at ITA Super Regionals and Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — Several members of the Dartmouth men's tennis team competed in the Dartmouth Invitational, while others were in action at the ITA Super Regionals hosted by Harvard. Among those competing at ITA Super Regionals was Hikaru Takeda, who defeated Columbia's Henry Ruger in a three-set thriller to...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Hockey Falls to No. 15 Harvard in Season-Opener
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team dropped its season-opening game against the Harvard Crimson on Friday night. The Big Green outshot the Crimson throughout the contest but fell by a score of 3-0 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Dartmouth battled to create chances and challenged Harvard's goaltender Alex...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Tennis Enjoys Successful Sunday at Brown Classic
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — There was no shortage of victories on Sunday as the Dartmouth women's tennis team wrapped up competition at the Brown Classic. The Big Green bested Rhode Island in four of five in singles and claimed the lone doubles match. Ujvala Jupalli, Emily Zhou, Brooke Hess and...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Wrap Up Weekend at Head of the Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Dartmouth women's rowing team wrapped up its weekend at the 57th Head of the Charles on Sunday by competing in the Championship Fours and Championship Eights, finishing 11th and 26th overall. The championship races featured the top Division I collegiate women's boats, and national team boats from the United States and abroad.
dartmouthsports.com
Strong Rebound After Tough Start Not Enough at Vermont
NEW YORK – Vermont scored on three of its first four shots before the Dartmouth field hockey team rebounded over the final three quarters, but it wasn't enough in a 4-0 loss on Sunday. Defensively, the Big Green didn't allow a goal for a stretch of 34:49 while offensively, Dartmouth had one stretch of seven straight shots in the fourth quarter, as the team got better as the game progressed.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Remains Unbeaten, Cruises to 95-10 Win Over Princeton
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's rugby team showcased its depth with 12 different players earning at least one try in the Big Green's 95-10 victory over Princeton Saturday afternoon at Brophy Field. Dartmouth remained unbeaten, improving to 6-0 with NIRA postseason action just weeks away. First-year varsity program...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Tops Columbia in Thriller, 27-24
NEW YORK – After Columbia scored 15 straight points to pull even and had a chance for a go-ahead field goal, the Dartmouth football team responded with a 65-yard drive in just over a minute which ended with a Ryan Bloch career-long 32-yard field goal with only four seconds remaining, as the Big Green picked up a much-needed 27-24 Ivy League victory on Saturday. In a game full of twists and turns, Dartmouth's special teams was opportunistic all day, including a blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a fumble recovery on a punt return that led to a touchdown. With the win, the Big Green improve to 2-4 and 1-2 in the Ivy League while Columbia falls to 3-3 and 0-3 in league play.
msonewsports.com
Endicott Football Rolls Past UNE 43-0, Gulls Now 7-0 on Season – Ranked #25 in Nation
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The No. 25 nationally ranked Endicott football team defeated the University of New England (UNE), 43-0, in conference action on Saturday evening at Blue Storm Stadium. With the win, the Gulls improve to 7-0 on the season (3-0 CCC) and set the single-season shutout record (4)...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Hockey Tops Guelph in Exhibition on Friday
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team defeated Guelph, 7-3, in their final exhibition on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. Leading the way for the Big Green was Cam MacDonald with three goals and one assist. Joey Musa, Braiden Dorfman, Cooper Flinton and Matt Hubbarde each scored once. Sean Chisholm, John Fusco, Tanner Palocsik and Hubbarde each tallied two assists. Along with MacDonald, Steven Townley, Ian Pierce, Jack Cameron and Flinton all chipped in one assist. Cooper Black and Mikey Roberts combined for 22 saves in net.
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
homenewshere.com
Part 3 of Hall of Fame Profiles: Boudreau did the unthinkable twice during his career
On November 5th, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. This year there's 12 athletes, one coach and two teams getting inducted. Due to that large class, we elected to run feature stories on each of the individuals/teams. We started last week with Billy Harrison, and this week we continue with Mark Boudreau (below) and Lisa (Southmayd) MacKenzie.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
WCVB
Littleton High School football player gets big surprise when Marine brother runs onto field
LITTLETON, Mass. — A Littleton High School football player got the surprise of her life before Friday's game when her older brother, who serves in the Marines in Arizona, walked onto the field. Jenna Kivlin, 18 plays left guard on the offensive line, opening up lanes for her teammates,...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
thelocalne.ws
185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills
There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
