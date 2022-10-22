ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Horton to lead Michigan Cattlemen’s Association

The Michigan Cattlemen’s Association has named a new Executive Vice President to lead the organization. Sara Horton tells Brownfield she looks forward to growing membership, updating the Michigan Beef Expo program, and assisting the needs of the state’s cattle industry. “I have a lot of good ideas for...
HPAI detected in commercial flock of gamebirds in Nebraska

There is another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says that brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The department says it will establish a 6.2-mile control...
Hunt shares input woes

A Michigan grower says it’s a scary time to be a farmer with the dramatic rise in input costs. Bill Hunt tells Brownfield, “I’m just very fearful going into next year’s harvest if we don’t have opportunities to sell at levels that are profitable at normal yields.”
The challenge of hunting antelope with archery equipment

A bow hunter from Winterset, Iowa recently had success on an antelope hunting trip to Wyoming. Warren Holder, with the television show Raised Hunting on the Outdoor Channel, tells Brownfield his family annually chases pronghorn out West. He says antelope are very challenging to hunt with archery equipment. Learn more by listening to his full interview on the latest episode of Outdoor Adventures.
Minnesota Biofuels Association director not seeing EV’s as competition

The director of the Minnesota Biofuels Association suggests the notion that biofuels are competing with electric vehicles has been exaggerated. Brian Werner says despite state and national efforts to electrify the transportation sector, liquid fuels will still be necessary for decades to come. “That being the case, I think if...
