8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Digital Trends
Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too
New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.
Builder
Survey: 48% of U.S. Contractors Say Training the Next Generation of Workers Is the Industry’s Most Critical Need
Polling 1,001 full-time home and building contractors, the new DeWalt Powering the Future survey has found that 55% of U.S. contractors feel a lack of skilled workers is a barrier to growing their businesses. Among businesses with $10 million plus in revenue, that percentage is 69%, and those with 20 or more years’ experience, 64%. To address the concern, 48% believe that training the next generation of skilled workers is one of the industry’s most critical needs to have growth and future success in 2023.
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
satnews.com
WORK Microwave’s latest RF technology for defense applications at 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention
WORK Microwave, European manufacturer of advanced defense and satellite communications equipment, will demonstrate its latest best-in-class RF technology for defense applications, including radar and SIGINT, at the 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention. “There are significant growth opportunities in the U.S. market for our Defence Electronics subsystems and modules,” said...
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
How the warehouse boom devoured America's workforce
The flood of warehouse hiring has been so large, and so rapid, that it has produced waves throughout the economy.
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
Dump Truck Drivers Get Payments Boost from Digital Shift
There maybe only one driver, but it takes a lot of people to move an 80,000-pound truck loaded with concrete, scrap metal and other materials from a producer to a construction site — and a lot of information too -- 90% of which is being transmitted on paper. However,...
cdrecycler.com
Sanexen honored for fines management technology
Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., Brossard, Quebec, a subsidiary of Logistec Corp., has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization Québec Circulaire. Sanexen’s team of experts transforms renovation and construction and demolition (C&D) fines into value-added products. “The transition...
navalnews.com
Naval Group Uses Robot Dog for FDI Frigate Construction
The “dog” in question a Spot by American company BostonDynamics. The experimentation started about a year ago at Naval Group’s Lorient shipyard where the FDI frigates are currently being built. According to Thomas Domenigoni, Technological Studies Manager in the R&D department and working on the “factory of...
alpenhornnews.com
Capture Software for Healthcare Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028
The latest Capture Software for Healthcare Market report serves as a valuable resource for data concerning the industry’s trajectory over the forecast duration. It critically examines the key growth stimulants, bottlenecks, and rewarding prospects that are influencing the industry dynamics. Moreover, the literature consists of detailed segmentation data, as well as in-depth profiles of key companies in this domain.
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026
The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) pivots business strategy again, moving Van production to US-based microfactory
EV start-up Arrival has announced its second business strategy pivot in the past three months. After recently demonstrating the successful use of its microfactory model in the UK to build its all-electric van, Arrival has decided to refocus its business approach and all resources for the US market with hopes of maximizing federal tax credits.
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
getnews.info
2022 AIoT Application Forum: Incorporating Metaverse Concepts into Smart Manufacturing
Perspectives on Future World Manufacturing: A New Blueprint for Industry Development. The highly anticipated 2022 AIoT Application Forum will be held on October 27th at the Nangang Exhibition Center. This forum, organized by the Foreign Trade Bureau and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will have the theme “Envision Industrial Metaverse Impact and Opportunities” and will be streamed live in English, hoping to promote Taiwan’s ICT industry to the world. This forum invites key business leaders and experts in the metaverse field to converge and interact online and offline simultaneously. The event aims to build a win-win platform for government, industry, academe, research and finance to actively exchange opinions and views on cutting-edge metaverse technologies, to showcase the technological achievements and interactive experiences of the metaverse ecosystem and to promote the innovative development of the metaverse industry.
BYND Cannasoft Partners With Matrix Medika To Research Regulatory Process For CBD-Based Therapeutic Device
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND entered into a consulting service with Matrix Medika, a developer of medical systems specialized in assisting companies in obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices under development. The service will be given as part of the agreement with Arkit Studio, a company that provides the service of characterization and design for the EZ-G Device.
alpenhornnews.com
Yoga Studio Class Scheduling Software Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Forecast by 2028
The Yoga Studio Class Scheduling Software market report explicates all the factors that are propelling industry growth, as well as the restraints and challenges prevailing in this domain. Moreover, it contains an in-depth assessment of the various market segments to identify the profitable growth avenues for the future. Seasoned analysts...
New FR500 is an All-In-One, Fully Automated, High-Speed Food Bar Packaging Solution
TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Harpak-ULMA, the industry leader in smart, connected packaging solutions, announced the North American availability of ULMA’s FR500 — a complete end-to-end automated solution designed to package food bars into a three-sided sealed package at up to 1000 PPM. The FR500 integrates row distribution, flow wrapping, case packing and palletizing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005265/en/ The ULMA FR500 offers a pre-integrated, compact, fully automated end-to-end flow wrap solution that packages bar products at up to 1000 parts per minute. (Photo: Business Wire)
