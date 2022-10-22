ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cuse.com

Conference Play Begins Thursday

Thursday, October 27 at Tennity Ice Pavilion (6 pm) Saturday October 29 at Gene Polisseni Center (7:30 PM) Watch: Thursday: Cuse.com Saturday: https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7957026-2022-syracuse-vs-rit-womensFloHockey. Live Stats: Thursday Saturday:. Twitter: @CuseIce. Syracuse: News | Roster | Schedule | Notes. Syracuse will begin defense of its 2022 College Hockey America championship on Thursday,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

CHA Honors For A Trio of Orange

Orange defenseman Mae Batherson, goaltender Arielle DeSmet and forward Mik Todd are College Hockey America Award winners for their effort at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Placid. The honors are the first for each player this season. The Orange took third place at the tournament by winning a shootout against Holy Cross after a 3-3 overtime tie. Syracuse lost to #11 Clarkson in the opening round.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Take Down Crimson Hawks In Exhibition

Syracuse emerged victorious in an exhibition matchup with Division II Indiana (Pa.), 86-68, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Four Syracuse starters put up double-figures -- senior guard Joseph Girard III (17), senior center Jesse Edwards (16), sophomore forward Benny Williams (15), and freshman guard Judah Mintz (14) each topped 10 points.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame

No. 16 Syracuse hosts Notre Dame in front of what will be a sold out crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here's five things to know about the matchup:. Saturday's game will be an Orange Out. Fans are encouraged to dress in as much orange-colored apparel as possible. If you...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Set To Open Exhibition Season Against IUP

Game Details: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse men's basketball is set to open its exhibition slate at the JMA Wireless Dome when it takes on Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. Both teams start their season with the exhibition....
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Name Captains for 2022-23 Season

The Syracuse women's basketball team selected its captains for the 2022-23 season. Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Kyra Wood will help lead the Orange through head coach Felisha Legette-Jack's first season at the helm. "We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for this upcoming season," Legette-Jack...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Meet the Orange: #22 Kyra Wood

In this episode of Meet the Orange, sophomore captain Kyra Wood discusses her decision to transfer to Syracuse, her love for football and her hometown Buffalo Bills as well as what she's excited for this upcoming season. Wood, a Buffalo, N.Y., native transferred to Syracuse after her freshman year at...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Saturday's Game is Sold Out

For the second-straight Syracuse football game, the JMA Wireless Dome will have a sellout crowd on hand. Syracuse Athletics' allotment of tickets for the general public is now sold out for Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame. Fans still seeking tickets can purchase verified resale tickets on the secondary market via Ticketmaster. Only a limited number of student tickets remain, which can be purchased here: student tickets.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Turning the Page to Notre Dame

Opportunity once again knocks for the No. 16 Syracuse football team, which hosts Notre Dame for the first time in 18 years on Saturday, as a chance to bounce back from a close loss at No. 5 Clemson this past week. Syracuse will once again play in front of a...
SYRACUSE, NY

