Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
Conference Play Begins Thursday
Thursday, October 27 at Tennity Ice Pavilion (6 pm) Saturday October 29 at Gene Polisseni Center (7:30 PM) Watch: Thursday: Cuse.com Saturday: https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7957026-2022-syracuse-vs-rit-womensFloHockey. Live Stats: Thursday Saturday:. Twitter: @CuseIce. Syracuse: News | Roster | Schedule | Notes. Syracuse will begin defense of its 2022 College Hockey America championship on Thursday,...
cuse.com
CHA Honors For A Trio of Orange
Orange defenseman Mae Batherson, goaltender Arielle DeSmet and forward Mik Todd are College Hockey America Award winners for their effort at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Placid. The honors are the first for each player this season. The Orange took third place at the tournament by winning a shootout against Holy Cross after a 3-3 overtime tie. Syracuse lost to #11 Clarkson in the opening round.
cuse.com
Orange Take Down Crimson Hawks In Exhibition
Syracuse emerged victorious in an exhibition matchup with Division II Indiana (Pa.), 86-68, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Four Syracuse starters put up double-figures -- senior guard Joseph Girard III (17), senior center Jesse Edwards (16), sophomore forward Benny Williams (15), and freshman guard Judah Mintz (14) each topped 10 points.
cuse.com
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame
No. 16 Syracuse hosts Notre Dame in front of what will be a sold out crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here's five things to know about the matchup:. Saturday's game will be an Orange Out. Fans are encouraged to dress in as much orange-colored apparel as possible. If you...
cuse.com
Orange Set To Open Exhibition Season Against IUP
Game Details: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse men's basketball is set to open its exhibition slate at the JMA Wireless Dome when it takes on Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. Both teams start their season with the exhibition....
cuse.com
Orange Name Captains for 2022-23 Season
The Syracuse women's basketball team selected its captains for the 2022-23 season. Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Kyra Wood will help lead the Orange through head coach Felisha Legette-Jack's first season at the helm. "We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for this upcoming season," Legette-Jack...
cuse.com
Meet the Orange: #22 Kyra Wood
In this episode of Meet the Orange, sophomore captain Kyra Wood discusses her decision to transfer to Syracuse, her love for football and her hometown Buffalo Bills as well as what she's excited for this upcoming season. Wood, a Buffalo, N.Y., native transferred to Syracuse after her freshman year at...
cuse.com
Saturday's Game is Sold Out
For the second-straight Syracuse football game, the JMA Wireless Dome will have a sellout crowd on hand. Syracuse Athletics' allotment of tickets for the general public is now sold out for Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame. Fans still seeking tickets can purchase verified resale tickets on the secondary market via Ticketmaster. Only a limited number of student tickets remain, which can be purchased here: student tickets.
cuse.com
Turning the Page to Notre Dame
Opportunity once again knocks for the No. 16 Syracuse football team, which hosts Notre Dame for the first time in 18 years on Saturday, as a chance to bounce back from a close loss at No. 5 Clemson this past week. Syracuse will once again play in front of a...
Comments / 0