Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A

In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
truecrimedaily

Dallas woman, 21, shot and killed after beating man in basketball game

DALLAS (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was located and arrested about two weeks after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who beat him in a basketball game. According to a statement, on Oct. 3 at approximately 7:40 p.m., Dallas Police Department officers responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue and found 21-year-old Asia Womack on the sidewalk suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds." Fire department officials arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died.
fox4news.com

WATCH: Southlake lightning strike sends tree bark flying

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A third round of heavy rain moved through North Texas Monday night. Nothing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex turned severe, but there were some severe thunderstorm watches issued in the areas south of the metroplex and in parts of Central Texas. A home security camera in Southlake...
CandysDirt

Charm And Potential Live in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands

Here’s a charming little cottage in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands within walking distance to White Rock Lake, Hexter Elementary, and that cool little shopping center that they have totally revamped. You know, the one with Green Spot, Alfonso’s, El Vecino, Bar Method, etc.? YEAH, BUDDY, that’s the...
WFAA

DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
