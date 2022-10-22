ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Aurora News Register

Huskies roar past Central City aerial attack

The 2022 Aurora Huskies completed a task few teams in the school’s history have accomplished Friday, capping off an undefeated regular season to enter the playoffs as the No. 1-ranked top dog in Class C1. The final notch in the belt came at Central City, where a pass-happy Bison...
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Playoff look

My beautiful wife is all but over my new hairstyle. I’m usually on a tight schedule when it comes to my haircut. Every three to four weeks, like clock work, the buzz cut comes out. Rinse, repeat. I’ve had the same look since probably the third grade. If it...
HAMPTON, NE
Sand Hills Express

Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24

Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
BROKEN BOW, NE
KSNB Local4

Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition

The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lifelong Loper fan Riley Cope leaving her own mark on UNK

KEARNEY – Technically, Riley Cope no longer attends the University of Nebraska at Kearney. But she’s still a Loper. You’ll see her at many of this week’s homecoming events, from the opening pep rally on Monday evening through Saturday’s parade and home football game. It’s her favorite time of year on campus.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Madison Public Schools gets new interim superintendent

MADISON, Neb. -- A new interim superintendent has been named for Madison Public Schools. Justin Frederick has been announced as the new interim superintendent for the district. Frederick has previously been a teacher in Lincoln, the Chambers Public Schools principal, the superintendent at Chambers for four years and the superintendent...
MADISON, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

Donald Wilson

Donald DeRoy Wilson, 89, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Westfield Quality Care. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Pleasant View Bible Church, Aurora. Family burial will be prior to the memorial service. Pastor Bob Gannon will officiate. Visitation will be Friday evening at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary from 5-7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
natureworldnews.com

Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska

The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
FAIRFIELD, NE
iheart.com

Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital

(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Merrick County rollover

SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era

A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
PROSSER, NE
Aurora News Register

4R strategic plan gaining traction

More than 25 individuals from the Aurora Public Schools community gathered Monday evening for the second of three community input sessions hosted by the district. Aurora Supt. Jody Phillips was on hand to give a rundown of the meeting’s mission, before turning the groups of stakeholders loose to brainstorm amongst their tables. “Thank you for being here,” Phillips began. “This is a very, very…
AURORA, NE

