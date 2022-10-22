Read full article on original website
Independence falls short in Class AAA sectional
GALLATIN — Making just its second state girls soccer sectional appearance, Independence came up a bit short Saturday, falling 2-1 at Station Camp. The host Lady Bison advance to the Class AAA state tournament in Chattanooga, their first state tourney appearance since 2008, when they were a Class AA program.
Gallatin, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clarksville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Summertown's Burleson commits to Vanderbilt baseball
Grayson Burleson received a college baseball scholarship offer from his “dream school”. That’s how, as a high school sophomore, the Summertown standout became a Vanderbilt commit.
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Woman Injured In Sunday Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
UPDATE: About 1,800 still without power, mainly in Tiny Town Road area
Update, 5:10 p.m.: Power outages have dropped to about 1,800, mainly near Tiny Town Road. Update, 4:30 p.m.: Traffic signals are also out on Tiny Town Road. Update, 3:40 p.m.: Storms have caused power outages affecting about 3,000 customers in Clarksville. Traffic signals at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Dover Crossing...
