Lady Horns volleyball drops season finale to Millsap
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns volleyball season concluded Tuesday night with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-21 loss at the hands of District 8-3A rival Millsap. Offensively, Averey Horton led the attack with four kills trailed by Dakota Barksdale with three, Stoney Laughlin and Taylor Waldorf with two each and Gabby Leal with one.
Two from Zephyr, one from Blanket earn state cross country berths
Blanket Lady Tiger senior Kashleigh Kensing, Zephyr Lady Bulldog freshman Aliana Lopez, and Zephyr Bulldog sophomore Eli Williams earned berths in the UIL Class A Cross Country state championships based on their performance at the Region III-A cross country meet in Grand Prairie Tuesday. The top four teams and top...
Lions ranked No. 10 in three state polls
The Brownwood Lions returned to the Class 4A Division I Top 10 in the Dave Campbell’s Football rankings ahead of their Week 10 and regular season finale at Andrews Friday night. The Lions (7-2, 3-0) were ranked by DCTF earlier this season, but slipped out of the poll after...
Zephyr secures at least a share of district title with eighth straight win, 68-20 at Sidney
SIDNEY – After winning just once in the last two seasons, the Zephyr Bulldogs ensured themselves at least a piece of the District 15-A Division II championship with Saturday night’s 68-20 road win over the Sidney Eagles. Despite their eighth straight victory and share of the district championship,...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Discrimination
When I saw that my old friend, Mede Nix, received the Distinguished Alumni award from Howard Payne University during their homecoming a while back, it reminded me, believe it or not, of some discrimination I have seen in my life. Mede started out at Howard Payne as a student involved...
Waldrop Honored by Boy Scouts of America
Local businesses man Paul Waldrop, Jr. was honored Tuesday night by the Boy Scouts of America. The Texas Trails Council of the BSA presented Waldrop with the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award at a banquet held at the Coggin Connection Center of the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Paul Waldrop, Jr. was...
Peggy Louise Dodson
Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
Priscilla Marie Cantwell
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
Good Samaritan Ministries enters busiest time of the year
With the holiday season fast approaching, Good Samaritan Ministries is entering both its most hectic and helpful time of year. Currently, GSM is the midst of the #TackleHunger Month Community-Wide Food Drive, which concludes at the end of October. Churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations and other groups are assigned a...
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
City Council approves repairs to Massey Sports Complex, improvements at Coggin Park
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to sign an agreement with USA Shade for the installation of canopies at the Sports Complex to replace shade structures damaged in a May 24. A total of 52 of the 66 canopies at the...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays
In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
