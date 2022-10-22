ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Lady Horns volleyball drops season finale to Millsap

EARLY – The Early Lady Horns volleyball season concluded Tuesday night with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-21 loss at the hands of District 8-3A rival Millsap. Offensively, Averey Horton led the attack with four kills trailed by Dakota Barksdale with three, Stoney Laughlin and Taylor Waldorf with two each and Gabby Leal with one.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two from Zephyr, one from Blanket earn state cross country berths

Blanket Lady Tiger senior Kashleigh Kensing, Zephyr Lady Bulldog freshman Aliana Lopez, and Zephyr Bulldog sophomore Eli Williams earned berths in the UIL Class A Cross Country state championships based on their performance at the Region III-A cross country meet in Grand Prairie Tuesday. The top four teams and top...
BLANKET, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions ranked No. 10 in three state polls

The Brownwood Lions returned to the Class 4A Division I Top 10 in the Dave Campbell’s Football rankings ahead of their Week 10 and regular season finale at Andrews Friday night. The Lions (7-2, 3-0) were ranked by DCTF earlier this season, but slipped out of the poll after...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Discrimination

When I saw that my old friend, Mede Nix, received the Distinguished Alumni award from Howard Payne University during their homecoming a while back, it reminded me, believe it or not, of some discrimination I have seen in my life. Mede started out at Howard Payne as a student involved...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Waldrop Honored by Boy Scouts of America

Local businesses man Paul Waldrop, Jr. was honored Tuesday night by the Boy Scouts of America. The Texas Trails Council of the BSA presented Waldrop with the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award at a banquet held at the Coggin Connection Center of the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Paul Waldrop, Jr. was...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Peggy Louise Dodson

Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Priscilla Marie Cantwell

Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Good Samaritan Ministries enters busiest time of the year

With the holiday season fast approaching, Good Samaritan Ministries is entering both its most hectic and helpful time of year. Currently, GSM is the midst of the #TackleHunger Month Community-Wide Food Drive, which concludes at the end of October. Churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations and other groups are assigned a...
BROWNWOOD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX

