The Review
New, improved and delayed: Three video boards on their way to South Campus this winter
The Fightin’ Blue Hens have a rejuvenated look on the field this season. Soon, fans will be able to take in the action with the help of larger, state-of-the-art displays. Last January, the university’s athletic department announced plans for the construction of three large video boards, two serving Delaware Stadium and one to be installed at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Finally! Wegmans to open Delaware store Wednesday
The forecast’s small chance of rain Wednesday morning should do little to deter the parade of Wegmans fans when the grocery chain opens a Delaware store. The Barley Mill Plaza store will open at 9 a.m. Located off Route 141, the store’s official address is 371 Buckley Mill Road, Wilmington. Like nearby locations that have teased First State shoppers for ... Read More
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware
A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
WDEL 1150AM
New hotel opens in Middletown
Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road. Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021. The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia...
Towerlight
TU honors Black alumni during homecoming with dedications for renamed residence halls, Divine Nine Walkway
Towson University honored its Black alumni during Saturday’s dedication ceremonies for the National Pan-Hellenic Council tribute walkway and residence halls renamed to honor the University’s first Black graduates, Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris. The ceremony, held in the courtyard between Barnes Hall and Towson Run Apartments, coincided with...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Healthcare Access Maryland
Healthcare Access Maryland, or HCAM for short, is a nonprofit based in downtown Baltimore whose reach extends to individuals across several counties. Each year they connect residents with the care they need including annual physicals, women’s and children’s health, mental health, vision and dental care along with making sure returning citizens from incarceration who have medical conditions are getting the care they need. Kimberly Lyles, the Senior Director of Population Health, talks about their services and what sets them apart from other health insurance when they help connect their clients to other services. That way residents can focus on their health. She also talks about their 24-hour mental health line 410 433 5175 which is also connected with the new National Mental Health line 988.
baltimorebrew.com
Baltimore’s first city administrator leaves for Virginia
The mayor says Chris Shorter did much during his brief tenure. Others have questioned his accomplishments while the budget for the office he ran ballooned. Less than halfway through his four-year contract, Baltimore’s first City Administrator, Christopher J. Shorter, has jumped ship to greener pastures. As county executive of...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
insideradio.com
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to receive over $500,000 in state revitalization program awards
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
'The Voice' semifinalist Davon Fleming sings national anthem at Ravens game
'The Voice' semifinalist and Baltimore native Davon Fleming sang the national anthem on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens game.
New concert venue in Baltimore to be named Tuesday
Executives from the Ravens, Horseshoe casino and Topgolf will share their plans for the project as well as announce the name.
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home
The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
