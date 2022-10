Arizona junior Kerr Kriisa was named to a 20-player preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, honoring the top point guard in college basketball. Kriisa averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assists per game last season while posting a 2.2 assist-turnover ratio for the 33-4 Wildcats. He is expected to play a major leadership role as a junior this season after spending the late summer playing a key role for his native Estonia in World Cup qualifying and Eurobasket play.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO